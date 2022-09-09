Read full article on original website
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Turning the Mines of Moria Into the Halls of Khazad-dûm
It’s hard to imagine now that there are several movies and a TV show based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, but at one point there were very different, competing visions of what Middle Earth looks like. “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” production designer Ramsey Avery first fell in love with Tolkien illustrations by the Brothers Hildebrandt in the ’70s and has watched artistic interpretations of the author’s legendarium evolve over the decades, to the point where the work of Alan Lee and John Howe was so central to Peter Jackson’s vision for his...
‘This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana’: Disney+ Puts Italian True Crime Drama Series Into Production
Disney+ has put Italian true crime drama This is Not Hollywood — Avetrana into production in Puglia. The four-part series (original title Avetrana – Qui non è Hollywood) is based on the true story of the death Sarah Scazzi and the massive media response. Each 80-minute episode takes point of view of one of the story’s main protagonists — Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, who are played by Federica Pala, Giulia Perulli, Paolo De Vita and Vanessa Scalera, respectively. Imma Villa, Anna Ferzetti and Giancarlo Commare have also been cast for key roles in the show, which is based on Carmine Gazzanni and...
Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen
Artists around the world have said that creating portraits of the Queen is a way of “showing love for her”.Images of Queen Elizabeth II have been produced in various media, including ballpoint pen, pencils and paints.Nino Angelo Orosco, 20, an architecture student in the Philippines, spent two days creating a unique drawing using ballpoint pen after hearing of the Queen’s death.“I’m really inspired by Her Majesty so, when I heard the news, I felt sad and did this art just to give her a tribute,” he told the PA news agency.“I’m a Filipino artist and really a big fan of...
Ed Speleers, Jane Seymour to co-star with Lindsay Lohan in 'Irish Wish'
"Outlander" actors Ed Speleers and Alexander Vlahos and "The Kominsky Method" actress Jane Seymour have joined the cast of Lindsay Lohan's Netflix romantic comedy, "Irish Wish."
