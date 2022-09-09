Frontiers In Science: New Developments In Detecting Disease With Harshini Mukundan Sept. 15 And 16

Read full article on original website
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins
John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Host Book Fundraiser Sept. 15 – Oct. 31 For First Born Program
The community is invited to support a fundraiser for the First Born Program being hosted by Samizdat Bookstore in Central Park Square from Setp. 15 – Oct. 31. Courtesy photo. Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse at 174 Central Park Square is hosting a fundraiser for the First Born Program to purchase books for babies, young children and their families Sept.15-Oct. 31. The goal is to raise $2,000 for First Born.
Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022
Jo Ann Painter passed away Sept 9, 2022. She lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a secretary and did photo composition. This started her into computers. She was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
Los Alamos Teen Center Hosts Midnight Movies At SALA Following LAHS Homecoming Dance
The Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting FREE Midnight Movies at SALA Los Alamos Event Center (the former Reel Deal Theater) after the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Sept. 17. Doors open at 11:30 p.m. and movies start at midnight. Seating is limited, so get there early. All high school age teens are welcome, even if they did not attend the Homecoming Dance. You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend. Popcorn and soda will be available for purchase at the theater and free bottled water will be provided. Event Rules: This is a drug, alcohol, and tobacco/vape free event; no outside food or drink allowed; if you leave the event you will not be allowed back in (same as the dance); backpacks or large purses are not allowed in the theaters; and teens are responsible for arranging their own transportation. This event is sponsored by: YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center, Los Alamos JJAB and the Los Alamos County DWI Program.
Los Alamos High School Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
Los Alamos High School is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to compete against the Pojoaque Elks at the football game on Friday. Congratulations to the following students who were selected for this year’s homecoming court: Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao.
Los Alamos Garden Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary At Memorial Rose Garden
Members of the Los Alamos Garden Club gather Friday afternoon at the Memorial Rose Garden to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Debra Sorrel, vice president of New Mexico Garden Clubs, Inc., congratulates Los Alamos Garden Club members on the occasion of its 75th anniversary....
Memorial Services For Loring Cox Set For Wednesday, Sept. 14
Memorial services in celebration of the life of Loring Cox, a recipient of Los Alamos’s Living Treasure award, proud veteran and a founding member of First Baptist Church (FBC) Los Alamos will be held at FBC at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mr. Cox passed away December 29, 2020. FBC is located at 2200 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos.
RPLA Hosts Meet The Candidates For Republican Candidates Friday Morning
The Republican Party of Los Alamos (RPLA) is hosting a candidate meet and greet (very informal) to give the community a chance to talk with state and local candidates at a personal level. Constituents can ask questions, voice concerns, and discuss hopes for the future. This will be held from...
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Los Alamos Kiwanis Club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
Los Alamos Mountaineers To Celebrate 70th Anniversary This Weekend
Members of the Los Alamos Mountaineers and the community at large are invited to participate in a number of day activities including hiking, mountain biking, canyoneering, backcountry GPS navigation and AVI gear demo. To sign up for any of these activities, go to mountaineers.org. Festivities will also include a gathering...
Los Alamos Light Opera Is Auditioning For ‘Pajama Game’
Auditions begin today for LALO’s 2023 show ‘The Pajama Game’. Photo Courtesy LALT. It’s time at last to audition for the Los Alamos Light Opera’s 2023 show, Pajama Game! Auditions will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ish) Tuesday, Sept. 13, Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Graves Hall in the United Church of Los Alamos, 2525, Canyon Road.
