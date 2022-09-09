Frontiers In Science: New Developments In Detecting Disease With Harshini Mukundan Sept. 15 And 16

The Los Alamos Teen Center is hosting FREE Midnight Movies at SALA Los Alamos Event Center (the former Reel Deal Theater) after the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Sept. 17. Doors open at 11:30 p.m. and movies start at midnight. Seating is limited, so get there early. All high school age teens are welcome, even if they did not attend the Homecoming Dance. You do not have to be a Teen Center member to attend. Popcorn and soda will be available for purchase at the theater and free bottled water will be provided. Event Rules: This is a drug, alcohol, and tobacco/vape free event; no outside food or drink allowed; if you leave the event you will not be allowed back in (same as the dance); backpacks or large purses are not allowed in the theaters; and teens are responsible for arranging their own transportation. This event is sponsored by: YMCA Los Alamos Teen Center, Los Alamos JJAB and the Los Alamos County DWI Program.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 9 HOURS AGO