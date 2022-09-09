ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?

Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

American Surf Parks buys $4.5 million in city land for Surfworks Theme Park

Mayor Brenda Bethune and Myrtle Beach City Council voted to authorize the City Manager or Assistant City Manager to sell 21.6 acres of land located behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to American Surf Parks for $4.5 million. A second reading must pass city council for the sale to become...
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

City to spend over $10 Million for Midtown Motel, and pieces needed for Downtown Masterplan

Myrtle Beach City Council will meet tomorrow to approve the purchase of 6 parcels from 7th Ave. North Ocean Boulevard to 8th Ave North Ocean Boulevard out west to Business Highway 17. These purchases are all part of the city’s masterplan to partner with an investor in redeveloping this city square. The total purchase price for the parcels is expected to be $10,245,500.00. The city plans to borrow up to $12 million.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
LONGS, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach honors 9/11 victims with ceremony at Warbird Park

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the U.S. marked 21 years since the deadly attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, ceremonies to honor those lost took place across the country on Sunday. The Grand Strand was no different, with the City of Myrtle Beach holding its ceremony at Warbird Park at The Market Common.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wbtw.com

A break from humidity by midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County fire chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Stormwater Department addresses drain concerns at infrastructure and regulation meeting

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — After several downpours of rain over the past couple of weeks, people are reaching out to the Horry County Stormwater Department expressing flooding concerns in their area. At Tuesday’s county infrastructure and regulation committee meeting, the department addressed some of those concerns through a stormwater update. Thom Roth with Horry County […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

