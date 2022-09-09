Read full article on original website
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper restores power to thousands in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of people in North Myrtle Beach were without power Monday afternoon. Santee Cooper reported that 1,533 customers near 810 Billiards & Bowling were affected around 11:54 a.m. Crews were able to restore power by 1:30 p.m. Officials have not said what caused...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach authorizes purchase of six more parcels to redevelop downtown
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is buying up more pieces of land to help restore the downtown area. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, councilmembers voted in favor of authorizing the purchase of six parcels of land for the Oceanfront Redevelopment Project. The parcels...
myrtlebeachsc.com
American Surf Parks buys $4.5 million in city land for Surfworks Theme Park
Mayor Brenda Bethune and Myrtle Beach City Council voted to authorize the City Manager or Assistant City Manager to sell 21.6 acres of land located behind the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to American Surf Parks for $4.5 million. A second reading must pass city council for the sale to become...
Myrtle Beach agrees to pay around $10 million for land to develop and control flooding
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The council members running Myrtle Beach's City Council agreed to buy several lots of land during Tuesday morning's meeting, which would solve flooding concerns and move along the plans to develop the downtown area. In four separate votes, members agreed to buy lots that...
myhorrynews.com
He bought old wood from the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Now it could help homeless veterans
Robert McGowan of Myrtle Beach may lack the Monopoly Man-style bushy white mustache, top hat and bow tie, but when he got the chance to buy leftover wood from the iconic Myrtle Beach Boardwalk, he went all in, purchasing 70 tons of ocean-tempered boardwalk lumber. “Something like this pops along...
wpde.com
Duplin Winery will host annual Grape Stomp during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Have you ever stomped on grapes?. You have the chance this weekend in North Myrtle Beach. Duplin Winery will carry on its annual Grape Stomp tradition during SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing. The muscadine grapes are from Duplin’s vineyards in the Carolinas. SeptemberFest...
myrtlebeachsc.com
City to spend over $10 Million for Midtown Motel, and pieces needed for Downtown Masterplan
Myrtle Beach City Council will meet tomorrow to approve the purchase of 6 parcels from 7th Ave. North Ocean Boulevard to 8th Ave North Ocean Boulevard out west to Business Highway 17. These purchases are all part of the city’s masterplan to partner with an investor in redeveloping this city square. The total purchase price for the parcels is expected to be $10,245,500.00. The city plans to borrow up to $12 million.
Myrtle Beach surf park plans continue with city leaders first vote to sell the land
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The first surf park in South Carolina is one step closer to reality with the possible purchase of land. Members of Myrtle Beach City Council met Tuesday morning, and discussed a move to sell 21.6 acres of land to MHI Capital, LLC to aid in the construction of the proposed surf park.
4 displaced by mobile-home fire near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire damaged a mobile near Longs late Tuesday morning, leaving four people displaced, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews were dispatched at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. No one was hurt, but four people living in the home are getting assistance […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach honors 9/11 victims with ceremony at Warbird Park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the U.S. marked 21 years since the deadly attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, ceremonies to honor those lost took place across the country on Sunday. The Grand Strand was no different, with the City of Myrtle Beach holding its ceremony at Warbird Park at The Market Common.
A break from humidity by midweek
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an extremely wet weekend across the area with Myrtle Beach and Conway receiving over 3.5″ of rain. North Myrtle Beach saw almost 3″ as well. Isolated areas such as Garden City saw over 9″ in the last 48 hours as estimated by radar.
lbmjournal.com
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility
Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
WMBF
Documents: Infamous Myrtle Beach area roadside zoo closed, ‘secretly’ transferred animals
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A roadside zoo that is at the center of a lawsuit surrounding its treatment of animals is permanently closed, according to federal court documents. The closure comes after tips came into WMBF News last week, stating that it was closed and animals were being...
Horry County Stormwater Department addresses drain concerns at infrastructure and regulation meeting
CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — After several downpours of rain over the past couple of weeks, people are reaching out to the Horry County Stormwater Department expressing flooding concerns in their area. At Tuesday’s county infrastructure and regulation committee meeting, the department addressed some of those concerns through a stormwater update. Thom Roth with Horry County […]
wpde.com
South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you like thrifting, you're in luck!. South Carolina's largest garage sale is happening Saturday. People spent the day Friday setting up their tables with their goods. You can find everything from clothes, to toys to crafts. The event will take place from 7...
WMBF
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
