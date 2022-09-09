Tasting Delicacies at Coldwater Prison’s Culinary Program with Chef Jimmy Hill

There is hand-made fettuccini, roasted bell pepper soup, a sweet potato egg roll with collard greens, banana pudding cheesecake with caramelized bananas. Not only is the food delicious, the service is professional and pleasant, and the menu changes every day.

The students at the Saffron Café in the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan showcase their elevated culinary skills around the stove, the oven and the mocktail beverage station.

The purpose of the curriculum, developed by Chef Jimmy Hill of Muskegon Heights, Michigan, is to develop a peaceful and welcoming learning environment that will allow the students to graduate as state-certified sous-chef, sommeliers, and in several cases, successful restaurant proprietors.