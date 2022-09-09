ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Tasting Delicacies at Coldwater Prison’s Culinary Program with Chef Jimmy Hill

By Sid Simone
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QndPE_0homyp6300

There is hand-made fettuccini, roasted bell pepper soup, a sweet potato egg roll with collard greens, banana pudding cheesecake with caramelized bananas. Not only is the food delicious, the service is professional and pleasant, and the menu changes every day.

The students at the Saffron Café in the Lakeland Correctional Facility in Coldwater, Michigan showcase their elevated culinary skills around the stove, the oven and the mocktail beverage station.

The purpose of the curriculum, developed by Chef Jimmy Hill of Muskegon Heights, Michigan, is to develop a peaceful and welcoming learning environment that will allow the students to graduate as state-certified sous-chef, sommeliers, and in several cases, successful restaurant proprietors.

Comments / 0

Related
lostinmichigan.net

Michigan’s Deadly Knights Templar Locomotive

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This steam locomotive sits in R.A. Greene Park in Jackson. The Grand Trunk Western 5030 was built in 1912 and proudly pulled train cars along Michigan’s railroad tracks for years. On June 5th, 1923 A train was commissioned to take the Knights Templars of Michigan to a Masonic convention in Flint. The 5030 picked up passengers in Grand Rapids, Ionia, and stops along the way. As it was traveling near Durand the gravel roadbed gave way and the train derailed killing the engineer and fireman and three other passengers. 32 other Knight Templars riding the train were injured.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Coldwater, MI
Lifestyle
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
City
Coldwater, MI
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Little Caesar's Pizza on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A SUV drove through the front window of a Little Caesar's Pizza Monday night. Cause still unknown: 1 injured in Three Rivers house explosion. The crash happened around 8 p.m. on South Westnedge Avenue. The three passengers stayed on scene and the driver appeared to cooperate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
rvbusiness.com

Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo

ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Hill
Paulding County Progress

Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches

PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
PAYNE, OH
agupdate.com

‘Gentle giants’ hit the road for draft horse show

Rambo, Bobby, Wilbur, Diesel, Joker, Turbo, George and Joey are all coming to the 2022 Clay County Fair. These eight “Gentle Giants” will be strutting their stuff the last Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25 in the draft horse competition. Ranging in weight from 1,800 to 2,200...
ALBION, MI
wkzo.com

M-37 closure in Battle Creek Saturday, September 17

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As part of MDOT’s M-37 resurfacing project from M-96 to Creekview Drive in Battle Creek and Springfield, there will be a total closure of M-37 for paving between M-89 and Morgan Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 17. During...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Saffron Caf
Fox17

Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whatzup.com

All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s

Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
ANGOLA, IN
themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
WNDU

New business opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
ELKHART, IN
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy