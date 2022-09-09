ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Looking To Boost Your Mental Health? Study Suggest You May Need More Sleep

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XW2RT_0homyiAC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB0EP_0homyiAC00

Not getting enough sleep may have an impact on your mental health , according to a new study published in the journal Translational Psychiatry . Researchers from the University of California, Irvine examined the connection between circadian rhythm disruptions (CRD) and mental health and neurodevelopmental disorders by reviewing existing research on the effects of CRD (via UCI News ). Circadian rhythm is the body's biological clock. It influences your sleep and wake cycle and helps regulate some of the body's most basic functions, like body temperature, memory, and hormone production. Since circadian rhythm is particularly sensitive to light and darkness, it can easily be disrupted by exposure to light in the middle of the night.

As it turns out, researchers found a link between CRD and every mental health condition that they examined in the study. "The telltale sign of circadian rhythm disruption — a problem with sleep — was present in each disorder," Dr. Amal Alachkar, a neuroscientist, professor of teaching at UCI's Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and lead author of the study said in a news release. Alachkar noted that, while the research team largely focused on conditions like autism, ADHD, and bipolar disorder, the CRD psychopathology factor was also shared by other mental health issues, including obsessive-compulsive disorder, anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and food addiction.

How To Reset Your Circadian Rhythm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8Cya_0homyiAC00

If you're having trouble sleeping at night, you may need to reset your circadian rhythm. According to the Cleveland Clinic , this entails changing what time you wake up in the morning and what time you go to sleep at night. That's why it's important to stick to a routine. This will make it easier for you to fall and stay asleep. However, this reset won't just happen overnight.

The most effective way to reset your circadian rhythm is to gradually move your bedtime up by half an hour each week. For instance, if your current bedtime is 12:00 a.m., you should try going to bed at 11:30 p.m. every day for a week and wake up seven to nine hours later. In addition, working out, limiting screen time, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol before bed can also help keep your body in sync with your biological clock and help you sleep better at night.

Read this next: All The Ways Mental And Physical Health Are Related

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Health Digest

Unexpected Reasons Your Ears Feel Clogged

A variety of health issues can lead to an individual experiencing a feeling of fullness within their ears. These include acoustic neuroma, allergies, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) dysfunction, to name a few (via Healthline). The Mayo Clinic defines an acoustic neuroma as a noncancerous, slow-growing tumor that develops on the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

How To Tell The Difference Between Vertigo And Dizziness

Vertigo and dizziness are different conditions that feel similar, but they are not the same. Both will leave you feeling a little off balance, and sometimes, it might be difficult to distinguish between them. The Cleveland Clinic reports that vertigo was once considered a form of dizziness, but now, it is considered a separate condition.
HEALTH
Health Digest

Is Vertigo Genetic?

According to WebMD, vertigo is the feeling of losing balance. When a person has vertigo, they might feel like the world is spinning or swaying. The word vertigo is often used under the umbrella term "dizziness," writes Healthline. The source also notes that the causes of dizziness can be vestibular, neurological, or psychiatric. Although dizziness attacks associated with vertigo can be harmless, if accompanied by chest pain and headache, they can also indicate a life-threatening illness that requires immediate medical attention (via Mayo Clinic). A specialist, such as a neurologist or an ear, nose, or throat doctor, should clarify sudden, frequent, or persistent dizzy spells.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Is It Safe To Take Tylenol If You Have High Blood Pressure?

Acetaminophen, also known by the brand name Tylenol, is a drug used to treat moderate pain such as a headache or toothache, as well as reduce fevers, according to WebMD. Side effects of Tylenol are similar to other over-the-counter (OTC) pain-relief medications, and include nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, and itching, among others, according to RxList.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
Irvine, CA
Health
City
Irvine, CA
Health Digest

How Too Much Protein Affects Your Eyes

It's no secret that protein is an important part of a healthy diet. Not only does it help build and repair muscles, but it also provides the body with the essential nutrients it needs to function properly. But what happens when you consume too much protein? Can it actually be harmful to your health? The answer is yes, consuming too much protein can damage your eyesight, but the type of protein you're eating makes a difference.
NUTRITION
Health Digest

If You Get Sharp Pain In Your Lower Back, It Could Be This

Lower back pain is pretty common, estimated to be affecting well over 500 million people worldwide, according to a 2020 study in the Annals of Translational Medicine. Lower back pain affects people of all incomes, ages, and countries, and it's the leading cause of disability (per The Lancet). Back pain can arise from lifting something too heavy, a recent accident, a disease or condition, or wear and tear associated with age (via The Healthy). You're at a higher risk for back pain if you're overweight, a smoker, or don't exercise often.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

How To Keep Your Brain Healthy As You Age

More than 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia in 2020, and Alzheimer's Disease International estimates that a person develops dementia every 3 seconds. As more people in the world live longer, the population of seniors is growing larger. This makes the early diagnosis and interventions for dementia more important since dementia mainly affects older people.
HEALTH
Health Digest

What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?

Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Bipolar Disorder#Physical Health#Linus Mental Health#Linus Regimen#Linus Sleep Disorder#Diseases#General Health#Translational Psychiatry#Crd#Uci News#Uci
Health Digest

How Belly Fat Affects Your Brain Function

The risks of an expanding waistline are well documented. Excess belly fat is linked to a wide range of ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, and even cancer (via Johns Hopkins Medicine). One of the reasons belly fat is more dangerous than other fat that accumulates in other areas of the body. This is due to the fact that it surrounds internal organs, which gives it its other name, "visceral fat." In men, this kind of fat can lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. In women, belly fat is associated with breast cancer and gallbladder problems (via Harvard Medical School).
HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Conditions That Can Cause Swollen Fingers And Hands

Nobody likes "sausage fingers” or sausage hands (if that's a thing). Also known as swollen fingers and hands, it can be extremely uncomfortable — and at times, painful — depending on the cause. While a number of health conditions can lead to enlarged extremities, being aware of these causes is the best way to treat and determine why your finger or hand began to swell in the first place.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
Health Digest

Tonsillitis Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

Tonsils are soft tissue masses that sit on each side of the throat. They are a component of the lymphatic system, which defends the body against infection, particularly respiratory infection (via WebMD). Because the tonsils' primary function is to prevent germs from entering the body through the mouth and nose, they can become infected.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What You Need To Know About Severe Asthma

Running out of air, feeling a tight — and sometimes painful — push in the chest, and having notable sharp sounds (wheezing) as you breathe, are common asthmatic symptoms that are difficult to live with (via Asthma + Lung UK). When these symptoms get worse with time, it may signal severe asthma. And although no detailed figures on severe asthma occurrence in most people with mild-to-moderate asthma exist, The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology reckons it's about 10% of those with mild-to-moderate asthma who experience escalation to severe asthma — that's one in every 10 people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

How Getting COVID-19 Might Affect Your Pregnancy, According To Dr. Michael Blaivas - Exclusive

If you're pregnant or plan to become pregnant, you may be concerned about how contracting COVID-19 could potentially affect your pregnancy. While experts agree that it's best to do everything you can to avoid getting COVID-19, there is limited data on the exact impact COVID-19 can have on your body and your baby while you're pregnant (via WebMD). That's why it's best to follow all the necessary safety precautions in order to help yourself stay safe and steer clear of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

Why Cancer In Younger Adults Might Be Rising Across The Globe

According to the National Cancer Institute, roughly 5% of cancer cases across the country occur in young adults aged 15 through 39. While some young people may be genetically predisposed to cancer, experts acknowledge that other unique factors may be at play when it comes to cancer rates in younger individuals. For example, Forbes points out that teens and young adults are often without health insurance coverage and may lack financial security in comparison to older adults. Additionally, some research suggests that the molecular makeup of tumors in young adults is distinctly different from that of kids and older adults, potentially making them more prone to certain cancers.
CANCER
Health Digest

How Two MS Drugs Can Help Combat 'Chemo Brain' For Those Who Have Had Cancer Treatments

People who need to undergo chemotherapy to treat cancer often experience a side effect referred to as 'chemo brain,' which is a general term used to describe the cognitive impairment, such as thinking and memory problems, that can result from cancer treatments (via The National Cancer Institute). There is no one definitive cause of chemo brain, but it is thought to be the result of the cancer treatments themselves, as well as the stress of dealing with a cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy