After dealing with skyrocketing fire danger and bad smoke this weekend, cleaner and cooler air is on tap for Western Washington today. Westerly winds today are ushering in fresh, clean Pacific air. This onshore flow will push much of the smoke back up over the Cascades and out into Eastern Washington. West winds will firmly be in place all week, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with more clouds than sunshine. It'll finally start feeling like September around here!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO