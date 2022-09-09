ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

97 Rock

Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy

The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms

Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Feeling more like fall in Western Washington this week

SEATTLE - A stretch of cooler and cloudier weather will hit Western Washington late this week, with high temps back down into the 60s by Friday. Wednesday is looking nice and comfortable with morning clouds and a partly cloudy afternoon as light onshore flow continues. High temps will be right around average for mid September, in the low 70s.
SEATTLE, WA
oilcity.news

Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely

CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
MyNorthwest

Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA

A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington

Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire

A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
q13fox.com

Western Washington: Cooler, cleaner skies ahead

After dealing with skyrocketing fire danger and bad smoke this weekend, cleaner and cooler air is on tap for Western Washington today. Westerly winds today are ushering in fresh, clean Pacific air. This onshore flow will push much of the smoke back up over the Cascades and out into Eastern Washington. West winds will firmly be in place all week, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with more clouds than sunshine. It'll finally start feeling like September around here!
12news.com

Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...

