Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
ncwlife.com
Forest officials on watch after last night's lightning storms
Forest officials are hopeful that lightning storms that moved through much of North Central Washington Tuesday night will not ignite new forest fires. The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning was accompanied by rain in most places. The Northwest Coordination Center said there were 2,247 lightning strikes in the state,...
q13fox.com
Washington wildfires continue to create hazy conditions
The Bolt Creek fire in Skykomish has burned nearly 8,000 acres. Other fires across the region have also contributed to hazy conditions and poor air quality.
q13fox.com
Feeling more like fall in Western Washington this week
SEATTLE - A stretch of cooler and cloudier weather will hit Western Washington late this week, with high temps back down into the 60s by Friday. Wednesday is looking nice and comfortable with morning clouds and a partly cloudy afternoon as light onshore flow continues. High temps will be right around average for mid September, in the low 70s.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
oilcity.news
Heavy rain expected in Wyoming with up to 1.5 inches possible in Yellowstone; snow unlikely
CASPER, Wyo. — Significant rainfall is expected in western Wyoming between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Between a half-inch and an inch of rain is expected in western mountains and valleys, with up to 1.5 inches possible around Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Cooler weather and clearer skies on tap for Western WA
A series of wildfires throughout Washington state have caused air quality in the area to suffer, but more favorable weather conditions are ahead, according to meteorologist Cliff Mass. There is an upper-level pressure wave bringing clouds and a light sprinkle to the area, helping to clear out smoke from the...
Air quality hits unhealthy levels. Tri-Citians told to prepare for more smoky days ahead
Schools advised to cancel outdoor athletics and other activities if air quality continues to be unhealthy.
kpq.com
Unhealthy Smoke Levels Plague North Central Washington
Chelan and Douglas County residents continue to contend with increased smoke this weekend, with fires blowing in from all over the Pacific Northwest. The smoke is coming from the White River, Irving Peak, Pasayten, Minnow Creek, and the Bolt Creek fires, along with multiple wildfires in Oregon and Idaho. According...
Massive Fire Forces Hundreds Of People To Evacuate In Western Washington
Officials say only 50% of people in the affected areas have left.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wildfire evacuations, Stevens Pass closure remain amid Bolt Creek fire
A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect. The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, had rapidly grown to 7,600 acres by Sunday. The cause of...
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
KOMO News
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Oregon, SW Washington ahead of critical fire weather
A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting Friday morning and remain in effect until late Saturday night in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington as hot weather and strong east wind make for critical fire conditions across the region. The National Weather Service – Portland upgraded a Fire Weather...
q13fox.com
Western Washington: Cooler, cleaner skies ahead
After dealing with skyrocketing fire danger and bad smoke this weekend, cleaner and cooler air is on tap for Western Washington today. Westerly winds today are ushering in fresh, clean Pacific air. This onshore flow will push much of the smoke back up over the Cascades and out into Eastern Washington. West winds will firmly be in place all week, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with more clouds than sunshine. It'll finally start feeling like September around here!
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
If WA ‘Lowest’ COVID Death Rates, Why State of Emergency So Long?
IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) IF our death rates were so long for so long, why did Inslee keep state of emergency? (townsquare media) This is an opinion-editorial piece on Newstalk870.am and 610KONA.com. Despite having the...
12news.com
Tropical storm Kay rainfall totals across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous broadcast. Hurricane Kay tracked northward and offshore from southern California. Despite the storm largely remaining offshore before dissipation, the area received quite a bit of rainfall over the last 48 hours. Nearly all Phoenix area rain gauges...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Fall may feel like winter this year. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘frosty fall’ for WA
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw many areas of Washington record some of their hottest summer...
