saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning was losing his mind over Denver Broncos' late-game decisions in Week 1 loss
In last night’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, Peyton Manning showed that he is just like the rest of us. During the final minute between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos failed to utilize the clock and Manning had to bring attention to this absurd turn of events while on ESPN2’s ‘Manning Cast’ with his brother Eli.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa releases depth chart for Week 3 matchup with Nevada
Iowa is entering Week 3 of the season against Nevada while coming off a disappointing showing in the loss to Iowa State. At 1-1, the Hawkeyes have a lot of ground to make up before conference play comes around. Through 2 games, the Hawkeyes have managed just 14 points scored...
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Phil Parker, Iowa DC, generates buzz for image shared following Cy-Hawk defeat
Phil Parker, Iowa’s defensive coordinator, generated buzz on the internet with an image of him getting angry at an official during Iowa’s game against Iowa State on Saturday. The image showed a scowl on Parker’s face as a referee stood near Iowa’s sideline. Parker was visibly upset with...
saturdaytradition.com
Karma at its finest: Fans react to Texas A&M yell leaders' comments on Appalachian State
Texas A&M had a rough Saturday afternoon. The Aggies, ranked No. 6 in the nation, got thoroughly humiliated at Kyle Field by goliath killer Appalachian State. No outright shame in that – the Mountaineers have a good football program and are known for one of the biggest upsets in college football history, beating No. 5 Michigan in 2007.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3
Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3
Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State OL leads B1G in PFF stat
Penn State OL Olu Fashanu may be a new name to many, but the the sophomore’s name is something Nittany Lions’ fans should get used to hearing. Fashanu is making a splash in the B1G, and it was announced on Wednesday that the sophomore currently has the top PFF pass block grade in the conference. With a 92.1 rating, Fashanu sits atop the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Is the program's next great linebacker about to start seriously wreaking havoc as a true freshman? It sure looks that way.
His inauspicious debut might become the stuff of legend if he continues to progress. Philadelphia-tough true freshman linebacker gets ejected for targeting on his first defensive snap at Penn State, foreshadowing a career as a hard-nosed hitter in the middle of new coordinator Manny Diaz’s aggressive unit. To be...
saturdaytradition.com
'I don't give a (expletive)': Spencer Petras addresses social media critics
Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offense haven’t been very good to begin 2022. The Hawkeye’s offense sputtered once again to a tune of 7 points against rival Iowa State. This was after Iowa mustered only 7 points against South Dakota State. The Iowa quarterback appears to be ignoring...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play
Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday morning: Scott Frost firing just 1 piece in bad week for Big Ten West
Like this: Nebraska finally fired Scott Frost after a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern dropped the Cornhuskers to 1-2 this season and Frost to 16-31 as Nebraska’s head coach. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph, himself a former Nebraska quarterback, will take the helm for the rest of this season. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer weighs in on Nebraska coaching search, lauds fan support of the Huskers
Urban Meyer is one of the latest figures in college football to give his take on the Nebraska coaching search. He was very complementary of Nebraska’s fanbase per Nick Kosko of 247Sports. Meyer grew up watching the legendary Tom Osborne’s Nebraska teams. He admitted that when he was at...
