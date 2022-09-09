ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analysts discuss Mickey Joseph's next steps at Nebraska

Mickey Joseph was named the interim head coach at Nebraska following the long overdue firing of head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is in quite the spot – not expected to turn anything around or even succeed, more to be used as a stepping stone as the program searches for its next head coach.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa releases depth chart for Week 3 matchup with Nevada

Iowa is entering Week 3 of the season against Nevada while coming off a disappointing showing in the loss to Iowa State. At 1-1, the Hawkeyes have a lot of ground to make up before conference play comes around. Through 2 games, the Hawkeyes have managed just 14 points scored...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph shuffles assignments for Nebraska's defensive staff entering Week 3

Mickey Joseph has now made another change to his coaching staff. He shuffled the duties of two defensive coaches per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman. Travis Fisher will be the team’s corners and nickels coach, while Erik Chinander will be working with the safeties from now on. Chinander is adding the work of safeties to his defensive coordinator role, while Fisher was most recently the DB coach for all of the defensive backfield on Frost’s staff.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh provides injury update for Michigan RB Donovan Edwards ahead of Week 3

Jim Harbaugh did not have an injury update for Michigan running back Donovan Edwards ahead of the Week 3 game against Connecticut, per Michael Cohen of the Detroit Free Press. Edwards left Saturday’s game against Hawaii early with an apparent leg injury. In a press conference on Monday, Harbaugh did not have any further information on Edwards’ status heading into this week’s game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State OL leads B1G in PFF stat

Penn State OL Olu Fashanu may be a new name to many, but the the sophomore’s name is something Nittany Lions’ fans should get used to hearing. Fashanu is making a splash in the B1G, and it was announced on Wednesday that the sophomore currently has the top PFF pass block grade in the conference. With a 92.1 rating, Fashanu sits atop the B1G.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football: Is the program's next great linebacker about to start seriously wreaking havoc as a true freshman? It sure looks that way.

His inauspicious debut might become the stuff of legend if he continues to progress. Philadelphia-tough true freshman linebacker gets ejected for targeting on his first defensive snap at Penn State, foreshadowing a career as a hard-nosed hitter in the middle of new coordinator Manny Diaz’s aggressive unit. To be...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

'I don't give a (expletive)': Spencer Petras addresses social media critics

Spencer Petras and Iowa’s offense haven’t been very good to begin 2022. The Hawkeye’s offense sputtered once again to a tune of 7 points against rival Iowa State. This was after Iowa mustered only 7 points against South Dakota State. The Iowa quarterback appears to be ignoring...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

