Looking ahead at the future of the quarterback position at Ole Miss
Despite some of the upside Jaxson Dart has shown and the Heisman Trophy hype — warranted or not — that surrounded him at the start of the season, the USC transfer has still yet to fully lock down the starting gig at Ole Miss. The battle for the...
Lane Kiffin updates QB competition, talks running back depth
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss continue to see competition at quarterback ahead of this week’s game at Georgia Tech. While Luke Altmyer suffered an upper body injury last week, the battle remains open, Kiffin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re both still young, second year of college,...
Paul Finebaum calls former SEC head coach ‘one of the biggest clowns I’ve met in my life’
Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back his feelings towards one former SEC head coach during his appearance at Little Rock. Discussing former Arkansas coaches, Finebaum called former Chad Morris “one of the biggest clowns I’ve met in my life” Monday on the Little Rock Touchdown Club. Finebaum,...
