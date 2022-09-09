Read full article on original website
Summer Law Extern: Gabi Bartlett, Target Corporation
Law students who are interested in business law have a variety of career paths to choose from. Major corporations, like Target where 3L Gabi Bartlett is an extern, must comply with laws and regulations regarding taxes, trade, privacy, product safety, sustainability, data security, health care and employment and labor issues – and have an attorney or team of professionals who focus on each specific legal area.
New Cohort Receives Welcome as Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows
The Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellowship (CWLF) recently selected and inducted 10 University of St. Thomas first-year students for the 2022-23 cohort. The pinning and induction ceremony was held Friday, Sept. 9, in the Iversen Center for Faith amphitheater, where the inductees were greeted by the namesake benefactors, as well as St. Thomas Interim President Rob Vischer.
New Chair Named After Engineering Professor
A chair professorship named after University of St. Thomas Engineering Professor Dr. Manjeet Rege has been established by a university in Hyderabad, India, to honor his outstanding academic contributions in the field of software. The Manjeet Rege Professor of Data Science and AI is the highest academic honor from Woxsen...
Corporate Partner 3M Opens Doors to Dougherty Family College Students
When the University of St. Thomas conceived of a two-year college to provide an alternate path to a four-year degree, 3M stepped up as an early corporate partner to help launch Dougherty Family College (DFC). Now, the Minnesota-based science and innovation giant is increasing its support with a new initiative, the STEM Preparation Pathway program, launching this fall.
Father David Smith, Founder of the Department of Justice and Peace Studies, Dies at Age 85
Father David W. Smith, longtime faculty member and staff member in Campus Ministry at the University of St. Thomas, died suddenly Sept. 13. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will preside at the Mass of Christian Burial, which will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Chapel of St Thomas Aquinas.
Biology and Computer Science Team Up in 'Avian Soap Opera'
With the use of six wall-mounted monitors, biology and neuroscience students kept a close watch on songbirds this summer. This "avian soap opera" is a research project taking place in the lab of Dr. Sarah Heimovics, associate professor of biology and neuroscience, aiming to understand how hormones and neurotransmitters work in the brain to regulate the maintenance of socially monogamous pair bonds using the zebra finch as a model system.
