Motley, MN

Salsa Fest In Wadena This Weekend

WADENA -- Salsa Fest promises to bring a little heat to the weekend. The Sustainable Farming Association presents Salsa Fest Saturday at Burlington Northern Park in Wadena from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm. This year’s event celebrates all things salsa:. Free classes and demonstrations. The “Taste of Columbia”
WADENA, MN
WJON

GREAT Theatre, Higher Works Holding Auditions for Black Nativity

WAITE PARK -- You can be a part of a unique holiday production this winter. GREAT Theatre, in partnership with Higher Works Collaborative, is seeking a cast for their production of Langston Hughes's Black Nativity. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Terebinth Refuge To Host 5th Annual RISE Breakfast in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Terebinth Refuge is hosting their annual RISE breakfast later this week. The nonprofit organization aimed to help trafficked woman get out of the lifestyle. This year's theme is restoration. The event will feature a powerful video, testimonies from two survivors and more. The breakfast is the most...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Housing Market Continues to Cool in Tri-County Area

UNDATED -- The housing market continues to cool down in the tri-county area. Minnesota Realtors says in Benton County new listings so far this year are at 424, which is down 10 percent. Closed sales are at 356, down four percent. And the median sales price is $270,000, up over 12 percent.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Relay for Life Event in Sartell this Saturday

SARTELL -- There is a Relay for Life event in Sartell this Saturday. The event benefiting the American Cancer Society is outside of the Community Center. It starts at 3:00 p.m. with the opening ceremony at 4:00 p.m. Spokeswoman Rose Wegscheid says the survivor lap will take place at 4:30...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Man Killed with Head On Crash with Semi Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- A man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Highway 29 north of Alexandria at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. A car driven by 29-year-old Ryan Halvorson of Alexandria was going south when it struck a northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Steven Ballou of Pennington.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WJON

CSB/SJU Releases 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming Series

COLLEGEVILLE -- Music, dance, comedy and more await you this year at the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University. The institutions have announced their 2022-23 Fine Arts Programming series. Executive Director Tanya Gertz says she puts a lot of time and research into which artists to bring to...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
WJON

Sheriff Investigating After Body of 19-year-old Man Found

BRAINERD -- Authorities are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday deputies were called to a report of a man who was found unresponsive and not breathing in Long Lake Township just south of Brainerd. The man...
BRAINERD, MN
WJON

Motorcycle Crash Kills Janesville Man

MELROSE -- A motorcycle crash South of Melrose Sunday killed a Janesville, Minnesota man. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a motorcycle crash at 2:15 Sunday afternoon. Officials say it appears two motorcycles were going South on County Road 13 about a mile and a half South of...
MELROSE, MN
WJON

Authorities Investigating Fatal Crash in Todd County

LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Todd County Monday morning. The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 27 and County Road 219 in Bruce Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Lashel Oliver of Burtrum was heading east on Highway 27 when...
TODD COUNTY, MN
WJON

Man Found Guilty of Bias Crimes Against Cold Spring Family

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has convicted a Richmond man for a series of crimes against a bi-racial family in Cold Spring. Thirty-three-year-old Benton Beyer has been found guilty of stalking, violations of harassment restraining orders, 1st-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle, and multiple counts of 2nd-degree assault.
COLD SPRING, MN
WJON

Woman Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Attempt of a Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after trying to stab a Waite Park man. Twenty-eight-year-old Awar Omot Talian entered a Norgaard plea in Stearns County District Court Monday. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

Sartell Schools Emphasizing Instruction, Mental Health Support

SARTELL -- The new school year is off to a great start inside the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says there is a lot of enthusiasm, laughter and learning inside each building. He says some of their district wide goals this year will focus on student instruction and...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

