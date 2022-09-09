Read full article on original website
EXL teams with CyberCube to help insurers develop comprehensive cyber insurance offerings
NEW YORK , Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced a collaboration with CyberCube, the cyber risk analytics company, to jointly develop cyber insurance solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Leveraging EXL’s deep insurance industry data, analytics and operations management expertise along with CyberCube’s industry-leading cyber risk signals, scores, and analytics, the industry-first solutions will help insurers rapidly scale their cyber insurance offerings to meet growing demand.
The Builders Group Selects Origami Risk’s Multi-Tenant SaaS P&C Insurance Core Solution for Self-Insured Workers’ Comp Program Administration
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Builders Group (TBG), the leading self-insured workers’ compensation fund in. , exclusive to the construction trades, has selected Origami Risk’s multi-tenant core solution suite for underwriting, billing, claims administration, and enhanced member services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005321/en/. Specifically,...
PCF Insurance Agencies Create Western Pacific Partners Group (WPPG)
Nineteen Industry-Leading Northwest PCF Insurance Agencies Align to Leverage Collective Resources and to Enhance Client Value. The move aligns 19 independent insurance agencies within the PCF Insurance Partner network in the. Northwest U.S. , including. Washington. ,. Oregon. ,. Idaho. , and. Northern California. . Under WPPG, these agencies can...
Insurance Information Institute: Risk-Based Pricing Results in Competitive Markets
Triple-I . "The price reflects risk, helps align premium paid with risk assumed, expands availability of coverage and promotes a competitive marketplace." The risk-based pricing concept also incorporates actuarially sound rating factors such as credit-based insurance scores, geography, home ownership and motor vehicle records. These variables improve the accuracy of insurance prices for auto and homeowners insurance,
Amalgamated Life Insurance Company Earns Its 47th "A" (Excellent) Rating from A.M. Best
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Life Insurance Company. (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions, has earned its 47th consecutive "A" (Excellent) rating from. A.M. Best Company. , a full-service credit rating organization dedicated to serving the insurance industry. The "A" (Excellent) rating attests...
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
On September 7, 2022 , International Business Machines Corporation ("IBM " or the. fiduciary of the IBM Personal Pension Plan (the "Plan"), entered into two. (collectively, the "Insurers") under which the Plan agreed to purchase. nonparticipating single premium group annuity contracts that will transfer to. the Insurers approximately. $16 billion.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of New York Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “aaa” (Exceptional) of New York Life Insurance Company. ,. New York Life Insurance and Annuity Corporation. (NYLIAC),. Life Insurance Company of North America. (LINA) and. New...
Ohio National Teams with Accenture to Accelerate Technology Modernization
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and. Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. have collaborated to modernize the life insurer’s core systems, transforming its processes and helping it achieve significant top-and bottom-line business results. The modernization program consolidated Ohio National’s business onto the. Accenture Life Insurance. and Annuity Platform (ALIP),...
Chubb Introduces Latest Evolution of Management Liability Offerings for Private, Not-for-Profit, and Healthcare Organizations
WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has launched The ForeFront PortfolioSM, the latest evolution of its suite of management liability offerings, specifically designed to address the needs of private, not-for-profit, and healthcare organizations. Chubb's new product offers organizations the flexibility to decide which management liability coverages best suit their risk management program.
September is Life Insurance Awareness Month
Importance of life insurance and answers to its common misconceptions. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life insurance awareness month is about promoting the overall importance of life insurance and helping individuals understand the product itself. New York Life. has been offering life insurance to its clients for 177 years strong and has been...
Vision Insurance Market: Long-Term Value & Growth Seen Ahead : Aflac, MetLife, Sun Life Assur
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Vision Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
FinTech Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Bankers Insurance, Protean Risk, Cover Genius: Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global FinTech Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. FinTech Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross...
EVERTREE INSURANCE APPOINTS DANIEL ROMERO HEAD OF MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS
Experienced Executive joins from HUB International. ("Evertree"), an omni-channel personal lines insurance distribution platform, today announced the hiring of. as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. Prior to joining Evertree,. Mr. Romero. was Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions for. HUB International Limited. , a full-service global insurance broker and financial...
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , September 14, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that uses insurance capital to solve problems. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including outsourcing risks, financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
Findings from Reykjavik University Reveals New Findings on Insurance (Social Network Analytics for Supervised Fraud Detection In Insurance): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Insurance fraud occurs when policyholders file claims that are exaggerated or based on intentional damages. This contribution develops a fraud detection strategy by extracting insightful information from the social network of a claim.”
Automotive Insurance Market Opportunities for Higher Growth : Erie, NFU Mutual, Allstate Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Automotive Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Reiterates Full Year 2022 Outlook
WESTLAKE, Texas , Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that the company reiterates its full year 2022 outlook. The Company’s outlook for full year 2022 is as...
USAA Survey Shows Inflation Is Affecting Spending
(NewsUSA) - Inflation is top-of-mind for most Americans, as a majority say that they have reduced household spending in many areas except when it comes to retirement savings and life insurance. A new. USAA Life Insurance Company. survey explored how American civilian and military-connected families are faring in today's economy...
Professional National Title Network, Inc. and CATIC Form Partnership in Illinois
ROCKY HILL, Conn. , Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional National Title Network, Inc. (PNTN) and CATIC, a Bar-Related® title insurance company, have teamed up to provide best-in-class attorney-delivered title services in. Illinois. . "PNTN's rich history of attorney advocacy made this relationship a natural fit for our lawyer-focused...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Trade Direct Insurance, Hiscox, Progressive: Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size,...
