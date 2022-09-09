Naloxone, a medicine used to prevent deaths from opioid overdoses, was patented in 1961 and approved for use in the United States ten years later. Naloxone, also known by the brand name of Narcan, has saved countless lives over the years. Its benefits are recognized to the point, today, that naloxone nasal spray dispensers are being freely distributed in wall boxes – like so many fire extinguishers or AED units in public buildings and other locations.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO