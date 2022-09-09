ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
indianapublicradio.org

Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court

Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
City
Bloomington, IN
Muncie, IN
Sports
Bloomington, IN
Football
City
Muncie, IN
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Idaho State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Muncie, IN
College Sports
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Cardinals#Mid American Conference#Espn#Nbc#The Big Ten Network#The Indiana Hoosiers
KRMG

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
PLAINFIELD, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie naloxone boxes are part of street mental health outreach for Muncie Folk

Naloxone, a medicine used to prevent deaths from opioid overdoses, was patented in 1961 and approved for use in the United States ten years later. Naloxone, also known by the brand name of Narcan, has saved countless lives over the years. Its benefits are recognized to the point, today, that naloxone nasal spray dispensers are being freely distributed in wall boxes – like so many fire extinguishers or AED units in public buildings and other locations.
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WLFI.com

Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
WLFI.com

BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries

ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
WANE-TV

Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie City Council wants to add rules on naming public spaces

The Muncie City Council wants to add a formal process for naming and renaming public spaces in the city. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Last month, the baseball diamond at McCullough Park received a $1.5 million renovation and a new name – Gainbridge Field. But since a mayoral act in 1995, it was officially known as Lafferty Field, named after longtime local teacher and coach, Francis Lafferty.
MUNCIE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy