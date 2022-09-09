Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
indianapublicradio.org
Holcomb names Morgan County judge to Indiana appellate court
Morgan County Judge Peter Foley is the newest member of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Foley to the appellate court Wednesday. Foley was a private practice lawyer in Martinsville before becoming county attorney and then judge in Morgan County. He said that experience will help him in his new leadership role in Indiana’s judiciary, addressing what he calls barriers and obstacles to attaining justice.
Family of Mooresville girl hit by car talks about recovery
Friday morning, Trinity Shockley took her first steps out of her bed at Riley Children's Hospital.
cbs4indy.com
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
UAW workers go on strike at Stellantis plant in Indiana
UAW union members have gone on strike at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana. They cite health and safety issues, specifically the company's alleged refusal to replace the plant's HVAC system.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
MGM Lounge & Bar takes over former Eddy's Sports Pub in Lawrence
MGM Lounge & Bar is now open in the building formerly known as Eddy's Sports Pub, located at 9105 E. 56th St., in Lawrence.
Tenants take to the streets to protest BSURentals in Muncie
For weeks, tenants have been sharing their experiences with mold, mildew, and mess in their homes...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie naloxone boxes are part of street mental health outreach for Muncie Folk
Naloxone, a medicine used to prevent deaths from opioid overdoses, was patented in 1961 and approved for use in the United States ten years later. Naloxone, also known by the brand name of Narcan, has saved countless lives over the years. Its benefits are recognized to the point, today, that naloxone nasal spray dispensers are being freely distributed in wall boxes – like so many fire extinguishers or AED units in public buildings and other locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
Kokomo man shot, killed at Howard County Campground, deputies say
One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting early Saturday morning in Greentown.
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Detroit News
UAW members at Stellantis casting plant in Kokomo, Indiana, strike for local contract
Workers at a casting plant for the maker of Jeep and Ram vehicles on Saturday went on strike to demand a local agreement with Stellantis NV that provides members with a "safe and comfortable place to work," the United Auto Workers said in a statement. Leaders of UAW Local 1166...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: Single vehicle rollover in Romney, possible injuries
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Tippecanoe County dispatch a single vehicle rolled over in Romney Saturday night around 9:00 p.m. There is more than one person in the vehicle. Authorities have not been able to confirm how many passengers there are in total. Radio transmissions...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police. ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.
Community leaders calling for change after Thursday night double shooting
Two people were shot near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and 38th Street on the north side Thursday night. Community leaders are frustrated with how much violence is taking place in the area.
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie City Council wants to add rules on naming public spaces
The Muncie City Council wants to add a formal process for naming and renaming public spaces in the city. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. Last month, the baseball diamond at McCullough Park received a $1.5 million renovation and a new name – Gainbridge Field. But since a mayoral act in 1995, it was officially known as Lafferty Field, named after longtime local teacher and coach, Francis Lafferty.
Comments / 0