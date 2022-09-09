ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bronzeville Author Returns To Printers Row Lit Fest This Weekend Ahead Of 2nd Children’s Book Release

By Jamie Nesbitt Golden
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
blockclubchicago.org

Esmé Restaurant Is Transforming Fine Dining With A Menu Inspired By ’90s Nostalgia And Nonprofit Kitchen Possible

CHICAGO — From the moment chef Jenner Tomaska stepped into a Kitchen Possible class four years ago, he knew he wanted to support and promote the program. The nonprofit works with kids 8-12 in Pilsen, East Garfield Park and Bronzeville, teaching them valuable life lessons through cooking. When Tomaska signed on to the program, it was to teach a recipe — but he quickly became a dedicated volunteer, working with a group of three kids as their go-to person throughout an eight-week program, all while trying to open Esmé, his Lincoln Park restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Field Museum Celebrates Latinx Heritage Month With Free Days, Live Performances

DOWNTOWN — The Field Museum is celebrating Latinx Heritage Month with events and free days. Latinx History Month — also known as Hispanic Heritage Month — runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15, honoring people who have come from Spain, Mexico, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Field Museum, 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, will participate by displaying related collections, hosting live performances and highlighting the work scientists are doing in Latinx communities, according to a museum news release.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Visit The Shedd Aquarium For Free In September. Here’s The Schedule

DOWNTOWN — Illinoisans can visit the sea creatures at the Shedd Aquarium for free Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September. Free admission includes access to all of the Shedd’s exhibits, including its current special exhibit, Underwater Beauty, according to a news release. The museum, 1200 S. Lake Shore...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Secret Chicago

A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October

Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd.  The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Bey
CBS Chicago

Heavy downpours bring flooding to Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So much rain fell so fast in the Chicago area Sunday that it overwhelmed the sewers, sending water into the streets and flooding viaducts. A viewer sent video near Irving Park and Kolmar showing a good Samaritan wading through high water to reach a woman who was stranded in her car. He pulled her out through a window and got her to higher ground. Luckily she was not hurt. In Melrose Park cars were stuck in deep rainwater that was not training. One person could be seen carrying a dog to safety because the water was just that deep.There was...
CBS Chicago

Family of Chicago man found dead in Kankakee Co. detention center seek answers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a 32-year-old Chicago man told CBS 2 he was sent to Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County two weeks ago and inexplicably died on Friday.CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found that the signs of his death pointed to dehydration.While the official cause of death of Dewayne Tucker is pending the toxicology report, the man's family was told the primary issue was swelling on the brain caused by severe dehydration. They want an independent investigation into what happened."I said 'I'm gonna fight for you,'" said Dennis Tucker Jr., brother of Dewayne Tucker. "That's what I'm...
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Chicago Public Schools#First Book#Activity Book#The Msomaji#The Learning Guide#Msomaji
CBS Chicago

UniverSoul Circus returns Washington Park after 2-year hiatus

CHICAGO(CBS) -- For the first time in two years, the UniverSoul Circus is returning to Washington Park.The highly interactive show combines music, theater, and circus arts.The international cast includes clowns, trapeze artists, daredevil motorcycle riders, and aerial ballerinas.The big top will open Friday and runs through Oct. 23.Tickets start at $27.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Shawn Michelle’s, Chicago’s Iconic Ice Cream Parlor, Debuts Another Location

Despite offering far-out flavors like Jamaican Rum Raisin and Lemon Sunbeam Supreme, Nataki Muhammad says her scoop of choice at Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream is vanilla. That’s partly because it’s the first flavor her husband Yahya Muhammad ever made when he began dabbling in homemade ice cream, a hobby that would eventually launch his and his wife’s business. And partly, it’s because the vanilla is just so dang good.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy