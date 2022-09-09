Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review roundup: A trip to Dynamic Island
The first reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max praise the replacement for the screen notch and the always-on display. Most are unimpressed with the 48-megapixel camera, though. Some early feedback from reviewers on Apple’s newest top-tier handsets might help you decide if you want to...
Cult of Mac
Show off iPhone 14 with Totallee’s super-thin cases
Looking to protect your iPhone 14 without adding any bulk? Right after Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series handsets, Totallee offered its new collection of ultra-thin cases, including transparent options that verge on invisibility. At just 0.02-inches thick, Totallee’s new cases are truly thin. They’re about as close as...
Cult of Mac
Enter to win a shiny new elago iPhone 14 case of your choice [Cult of Mac giveaway]
This week’s giveaway is to ensure your glossy new iPhone 14 is protected the best way possible. elago, one of our favorite Apple accessory-makers, just launched its new iPhone 14 cases, and we are giving three lucky readers a chance get their hands on one of them. The best...
Cult of Mac
Powerful new Ugreen Nexode Charger juices 3 devices fast
Ugreen rolled out its new Nexode 140W Charger Tuesday, saying it “can charge as fast as any charger currently on the market, while also being able to fast charge three devices at once.”. The compact charger has three ports to charge MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and other devices. I plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately
Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
Cult of Mac
Oddly square LG DualUp display spotted in wild with Mac Studio [Setups]
Displays aren’t just going up from 4K to 5K and beyond, they’re also taking new forms. Today’s featured setup is the first we’ve seen with the recently released LG DualUp monitor in real-world use. It features an unusual 16:18 aspect ratio. Here it’s paired with an older LG display and a Mac Studio.
Cult of Mac
Is this the toughest iPhone 14 case?
Casetify made a bold claim when it released its Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 series on September 7, along with its upgraded Impact and Ultra Impact series cases. It said the Bounce is “the world’s most protective case for the mass market.”. “Tested to withstand over 156...
Cult of Mac
Get 10% off Momax transparent magnetic wireless iPhone 14 chargers
This magnetic wireless chargers post is presented by Momax. Need a powerful and effortlessly cool-looking magnetic wireless charger for your iPhone 14, 13 or 12? Momax offers a line of four transparent chargers for home and car that not only feature a powerful magnetic grip, but a rather eye-catching cyberpunk-industrial design as well.
Cult of Mac
iOS 16.1 beta 1: All the new features and changes
Hot on the heels of iOS 16’s public release, Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 16.1 to developers. The Cupertino giant also seeded iPadOS 16.1 beta 2 and watchOS 9.1 beta 1 to developers. The upcoming iOS 16 build packs several new features and changes, including some...
Cult of Mac
iOS 16 does not kill older iPhone performance or battery life
Benchmark tests show that that performance of models as old as the iPhone 8 while running the just-released iOS 16 is at least as fast as with iOS 15, some increase with others see moderate slips. And some Apple handsets get a considerable increase in battery life from the latest update.
Cult of Mac
Why iPhone 14 Plus is delayed until October
Three of the new iPhone 14 series models first reach customers on September 16, but not the iPhone 14 Plus. That’s on hold for three extra weeks. Apple didn’t explain the delay, but an analyst has the likely reason why: Cupertino can’t get enough of a critical component.
Cult of Mac
New Sonos mini subwoofer pairs via AirPlay with sound bars and speakers
Audio powerhouse Sonos launched the long-awaited Sub Mini on Tuesday. The small, cylindrical wireless subwoofer is designed to add low end to home theaters in smaller rooms. It’s compatible with the company’s range of products, including its AirPlay-enabled sound bars and speakers. The affordable subwoofer goes up for sale on October 6 for $429. You can preorder it now.
Cult of Mac
Go luxe with Mujjo’s new leather iPhone 14 cases
New iPhone 14 owners have a luxe choice of case in Mujjo’s new lineup of leather cases, with wallet or not. The company rolled them out the same day Apple released the iPhone 14 series. Mujjo said all the new cases include “machined metal buttons to optimize responsiveness.”
Cult of Mac
How to leave the iOS 16 beta program
With iOS 16 now available to all, you no longer need to be enrolled in Apple’s beta program to get your hands on it. There are good reasons why you might not want to run prerelease software on your iPhone any more. Here’s how to pull your iPhone out....
Cult of Mac
iOS 16 and watchOS 9 are now ready for your iPhone and Apple Watch
Apple today released iOS 16 and watchOS 9 for all compatible iPhones and Apple Watch. The public release of these operating systems comes after months of beta testing. iOS 16 introduces a customizable new Lock Screen, Mail and Messages app enhancements, an improved Focus mode, and more. Time to update...
Cult of Mac
How to fix corrupted videos on Mac with Wondershare Repairit
This post on restoring corrupted video files is presented by Wondershare. Finding out your videos got corrupted is a drag. It can happen for a variety of reasons, but the result is usually that you can’t enjoy the video. That is, unless you can fix it. Wondershare Repairit is...
Cult of Mac
Today in Apple history: Lightning replaces 30-pin dock connector
Apple soon will build the Lightning connector into many other products, including iPad, iPod and accessories. It’s used to charge the mobile devices as well as transfer data to a Mac or PC. Apple’s Lightning connector brings big improvements. Lightning’s launch proved somewhat controversial because users had invested...
Cult of Mac
iOS 15.7, macOS Monterey 12.6 arrive to fix security problems
IPhone users can now install iOS 15.7, which fixes almost a dozen security problems. Apple recommends the update to all users. That said, the update launched at the same time as iOS 16 – but there are good reason for the simultaneous updates. Plus, macOS Monterey 12.6 is out...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 review roundup: Deja vu all over again
Early reviews of the new iPhone 14 are rolling in. The consensus? It’s a capable iPhone — basically an iPhone 13 with minimal improvements (and nowhere near as cool as the feature-rich iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max). So it’s not quite worth an upgrade from an iPhone...
Cult of Mac
Keep hands and pockets free with new iPhone 14 holster cases
WaterField Designs introduced two American-made cases for iPhone 14 and other handsets that you probably won’t see everywhere else: the Zip iPhone Holster and the Finn iPhone Holster Wallet. “The two fully-enclosed iPhone14 holsters ideally suit contractors, field technicians, or anyone looking to free up hands and pants pockets...
