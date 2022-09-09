ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy 14's next expansion storyline is being finalised, with a bigger role for Krile teased

By Hirun Cryer
 5 days ago
Planning for the story of Final Fantasy 14's next expansion has been completed, and it could feature a bigger role for Krile.

The latest episode of radio show 'From Eorzea with Love' has wrapped up, featuring Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and lead composer Masayoshi Soken. A note attached to the broadcast on its Livedoor page says Yoshida confirms during the show that the "7.0 scenario retreat" has concluded (as translated by GamesRadar+).

This "retreat" has been employed by Final Fantasy 14's writing team in the past. In the development of Shadowbringers, Yoshida and fellow writers Natsuko Ishikawa and Banri Oda all gathered for their "scenario writing camp," where the team finalized the finer details of Shadowbringers' story over the course of three days.

From the wording of the new radio show, it sounds as though this scenario writing camp for Final Fantasy 14's next upcoming expansion has already been concluded. In other words, the story and general plot outline of the next big expansion is now coming together.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the 'From Eorzea with Love' show is hosted by Nanjou Yoshina, the Japanese voice of Krile. From the wording of the Livedoor post, it sounds as though Krile will have a more active role in Final Fantasy 14 going forward, especially in the 7.0 expansion for the MMO, possibly hinting at a bigger role for the character than in Endwalker (which saw poor Krile omitted from the expansion's key art).

This isn't the first time Yoshida has mentioned the forthcoming expansion for Final Fantasy 14. Just last month, Yoshida revealed that the story of the new expansion will be set up later than usual , with teasers beginning in patch 6.5, later than is typical of Final Fantasy 14's post-expansion patches. Endwalker's story might have been established in patch 5.4, so it'd be natural to expect the same schedule with the new expansion.

Looking ahead elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14's team want a "flashy" 10-year anniversary event next year in 2023.

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

