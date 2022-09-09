ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

By WCCO Staff
 5 days ago

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 9, 2022 01:24

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.

Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.

Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.

The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.

The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.

Sandra Kaye
5d ago

I'm sorry but enough is enough we need to do more!!! bring back Capitol punishment!!! they are out of control!! they need former consequences

We all bleed red
5d ago

I'm sorry but yes the public is not safe. Mayor Carter need to let the national guard roll up the streets curfew time. And he needs to let the police department do their job's. NOBODY is safe. Time to get hard on the criminal committing crimes. NO IF ANDS OR BUTS.

Jean Foster
4d ago

Minnesota has had its problems we are not so great or perfect - this mess out in our communities is just beyond words. And it's all races not just one. Something has to be done. As an African American Senior born and raised in Minnesota I am ashamed of what's going on in the communities across this State. Where is the dignity, the respect that we once had for the Elderly and for one another? No one should have to be stuck in their houses fearing for their lives. It is seriously time for us all to come together regardless of our race, creed or color and do something about this. And No it's not about politics - It's about cleaning our communities up taking back what's ours. And landlords STOP being greedy and letting just anyone live on your properties.

