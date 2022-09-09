Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Retaliators Review
The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
IGN
Butcher's Crossing Review
This is an advanced review out of the Toronto International Film Festival, where Butcher's Crossing made its world premiere. It does not yet have a release date. Butcher’s Crossing is a neo-Western drama with a descent into psychological madness. This is a movie about interrogating the myths of the American West, of heroism and masculinity, and man’s control over nature. Nicolas Cage continues his streak of subtle but captivating roles as a veteran buffalo hunter with an obsession, and the film features some gorgeous vistas. Sadly, its traditional script offers few surprises and little insight. This is a bleak and ultimately not very memorable movie that nevertheless tells an important story.
IGN
See How They Run Review
See How They Run hits theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. Tom George attempts to balance two films throughout See How They Run. One is a snippy spoof comedy that disassembles and lovingly mocks whodunits solved by the likes of Hercule Poirot and Sidney Prescott. The other? A deathly serious Agatha Christie mystery worth mentioning alongside Murder on the Orient Express or Identity. Mark Chappell’s screenplay aims to meld satire with suspense for the best of both worlds, falling back on rudimentary humor with the biggest winks and pushiest nudges. See How They Run won’t always keep audience sleuths on their toes, but benefits from its brisk 90(ish) minutes given the surface appeal that can be dryly entertaining with a wry English novelty.
IGN
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Season 1 Review
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners delivers a satisfying return to Night City that does a better job exploring why Mike Pondsmith’s famous location became so iconic in the first place. Streaming now on Netflix.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Gran Turismo Movie Will Star David Harbour
David Harbour (Stranger Things, Hellboy) has been cast in director Neill Blomkamp's Gran Turismo movie. Harbour will play a retired racecar driver who teaches the teenage protagonist how to drive, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film tells the tale of a real-life teenage Gran Turismo player who transcended video games to become an actual pro driver.
IGN
Unretouchable: The Graphic Novel That Exposes the Dark Side of Fashion Photography
Sofia Szamosi's Unretouchable is shaping up to be one of the most memorable debut graphic novels in recent years. It's a book that's already inviting comparisons to Persepolis, and not just because of the similarities to Marjane Satrapi's art style. This is a graphic novel that tells a deeply personal story set against the backdrop of a cutthroat industry.
IGN
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
IGN
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2. Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
IGN
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN
Entertainment
Chucky Season 2 Trailer's Biggest Reveals - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. IGN has the exclusive reveal for SYFY’s Chucky season 2! We break down what fans of the Good Guy doll can expect in #Chucky season 2, from Jenniffer tilly’s character, to the return of Glen/Glenda. In other entertainment news, If you can’t wait for October 11th to catch the premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime, Crunchyroll will be premiering it during its dub cast panel on October 7th at New York Comic Con. The boys over at Channel 5 have partnered with A24 to release their first documentary off the YouTube platform, coming to HBO.
IGN
How to Get More Banners
Splatoon 3 features new customization options in the form of a SplatTag that players will see before and after matches. This includes equippable cosmetics like Titles, Banners, and Badges that you can both earn and unlock. This page includes all the different ways that you can unlock Banners in Splatoon 3.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Unofficial Joker Movie that Featured Bob Odenkirk, Pulled From Festival
The People’s Joker has been removed from the Toronto International Film Festival. The film starred director Vera Drew as a trans woman working in comedy, which happened to be set in a re-imagined version of Gotham – the very same Gotham that’s home to DC’s Batman.
IGN
Fortnite Teases the Arrival of Marvel’s Spider-Gwen in Chapter 3 Season 4
The latest season of Fortnite is just days away, and Epic Games is already teasing some huge collaborations which will make their way in the coming days. Chapter 3 Season 4 is all set to release on September 18, and the developers have began its marketing push, which is filled with chrome that is seemingly consuming everything that matters in Fortnite.
IGN
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Review - Episodes 1-8
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
Comments / 0