Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut
State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
NewsTimes
'Serious lack of preparation': CT official demands answers over M&T Bank-People's conversion
The office of the state's attorney general is looking into concerns related to the conversion of People's United bank accounts to M&T Bank, labeling the preparatory work as a "serious lack of preparation" that left Connecticut customers in the lurch in paying bills on time through automated debit accounts. Attorney...
NewsTimes
CT's best family dining restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
NewsTimes
Alex Jones used Sandy Hook claims to sell products, families' attorney tries to show in CT trial
WATERBURY — On the second day of the Alex Jones defamation trial Wednesday, an attorney for families of Sandy Hook massacre victims grilled a representative of Jones's company, trying to establish that the conspiracy theorist stoked false claims about the school shooting to boost sales from his online store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Aziz Huq, University of Chicago; David Landau, Florida State University, and Tom Ginsburg, University of Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in...
NewsTimes
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
NewsTimes
CT flu season 2022-23: What an epidemiologist predicts for the virus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fall, while promising to bring cooler temperatures and autumn foliage throughout the region, will also bring about the start of flu season. The Influenza virus, most commonly know as the "flu," runs from fall to the end of winter,...
Comments / 0