Pennsylvania State

Officials declare recent cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease the first in Connecticut

State officials on Monday confirmed the first cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2) in Connecticut. First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Aziz Huq, University of Chicago; David Landau, Florida State University, and Tom Ginsburg, University of Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in...
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
