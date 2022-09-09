Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé and what is age gap with Michael?
Angela Deem is a well-known 90 Day Fiancé star. She and her partner Michael had many ups and downs on the TLC show and are long-standing cast members on the series in 2022. As they appear on the Happily Ever After? spin-off, many fans want to know more about them. So, how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?
realitytitbit.com
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?
Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
realitytitbit.com
The Bachelorette's Rachel gets engaged after whittling three men down to one
Going into the first part of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel had three men to choose from – and by the end of the episode she was officially engaged after choosing which guy she wanted to marry. While Gabby had already chosen Erich, Rachel went into the final with Aven,...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Christine from Sister Wives now that she's no longer with Kody?
For over a decade, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Brown family on Sister Wives. Kody Brown had four wives when the show first started in 2010. He married fourth wife, Robyn, in season 1. Since then, there have been many changes to the Brown family. So, let’s take a look at where Christine from Sister Wives is now as season 17 airs.
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Dwight Eubanks still living his best life as RHOA icon years after that legendary diss
Dwight Eubanks cameoed on RHOA season 14 finale for Shereé Whitfield’s fashion show, but what has the hairstylist been up to since he left? His Bravo legacy has lived on as the best guest since his sassy diss at Shereé’s then-budding fashion vision. The RHOA is...
realitytitbit.com
Debbie from 90 Day Fiance now: Weight loss and romance rumors
Debbie Johnson originally joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise simple as ‘Colt Johnson’s mom’ in 2019’s season 6. But years later, we’re still obsessed. Debbie is back for The Single Life season 3, which kicked off last night, and she’s looking amazing. The reality...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance's Caesar Mack warns fans they need to get ready for drama
Caesar Mack is back for a new series of 90 Day Fiance – and he’s promising plenty of drama. The reality star is back for the new series of The Single Life, and it sounds like we’re in for a wild ride. The 49-year-old took to Instagram...
realitytitbit.com
Jeniffer and Jesse spark split rumours but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't convinced
Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester from 90 Day Fiancé have sparked rumours that they’ve broken up in September 2022 via Instagram. As reported by Screen Rant, Jeniffer took to Instagram Stories to state that she and Jesse were no longer an item, but their joint IG page tells a different story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé Jenny and Sumit focus on 'their happiness' to then reconnect with his parents
Jenny and Sumit’s love story is facing their biggest crisis as Sumit’s parents are said to have disowned him following his secret marriage to Jenny. Now, she has given him an ultimatum to choose between their “happiness” or their parents. In the last couple of weeks,...
realitytitbit.com
Courtney Cox responds to Kanye's 'Friends wasn't funny' swipe on Instagram
Kanye West cleared up the story behind his “Friends wasn’t funny” remark from 2020, but Courtney Cox isn’t letting it slide so easily. The actress has clapped back in a lighthearted Instagram video, and it looks like she’s staying away from his music for the time being.
realitytitbit.com
Hilary Farr amassed whopping net worth by acting while renovating homes
Hilary Farr has many feathers in her cap. She’s a designer, actress, businesswoman and TV host – but how much has all that hard work brought her? Let’s examine the Love It or List It host’s net worth. At the age of 71, Hilary has a...
realitytitbit.com
Kris tells us how to make the perfect Martini as she joins Kylie for the first Glam Bar ep
Kylie Jenner just launched her latest YouTube series called Kylie’s Glam Bar and fans are already living for the first episode which had no one other than the iconic Kris Jenner as Kylie’s first guest. During the video, we got to watch Kylie as she did her mom’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realitytitbit.com
Beyonce just had epic birthday party but everyone's saying Hello to Adele's 'wedding ring' instead
Fans have been left adamant that British singer Adele is married after she rocked a supposed “wedding ring” at Beyoncé’s birthday bash this week. The star arrived at the Bel-Air mansion with her partner Rich Paul and she seemed to steel the show with her whopping gold ring.
realitytitbit.com
TOWIE's Dan Edgar and Amber Turner remove couple snaps from IG amid split rumours
TOWIE’s Amber Turner and Dan Edgar spark concerns they’ve broken up after both have deleted their couple snaps from Instagram days after a summer break in Ibiza. Did Amber and Dan split?. It’s not the first time that the couple has raised suspicions they’ve gone their separate ways....
realitytitbit.com
Chrishell Stause re-unites with AMC co-stars in a 'way you haven’t seen before'
Selling Sunset star and soap alum Chrishell Stause (ex-Jordan; ex-Bethany) will star opposite her former All My Children castmates Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey, in a new Lifetime thriller set to premiere in 2023, as per People. Chrishell Stause has been on television for more than a decade, that’s because...
Comments / 0