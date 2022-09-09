ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé and what is age gap with Michael?

Angela Deem is a well-known 90 Day Fiancé star. She and her partner Michael had many ups and downs on the TLC show and are long-standing cast members on the series in 2022. As they appear on the Happily Ever After? spin-off, many fans want to know more about them. So, how old is Angela from 90 Day Fiancé?
Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
Where is Christine from Sister Wives now that she's no longer with Kody?

For over a decade, TLC viewers have been given a glimpse into the lives of the Brown family on Sister Wives. Kody Brown had four wives when the show first started in 2010. He married fourth wife, Robyn, in season 1. Since then, there have been many changes to the Brown family. So, let’s take a look at where Christine from Sister Wives is now as season 17 airs.
Debbie from 90 Day Fiance now: Weight loss and romance rumors

Debbie Johnson originally joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise simple as ‘Colt Johnson’s mom’ in 2019’s season 6. But years later, we’re still obsessed. Debbie is back for The Single Life season 3, which kicked off last night, and she’s looking amazing. The reality...
