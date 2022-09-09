ALFRENA MOOSA has been an artist her entire life. It started off from elementary school and she graduated from Miami International School of Art and Design. Here in South Florida she has taught for 8+ years. Alfrena has always used her gift to make a difference in people’s houses, businesses and their communities with multiple artwork like portraits, murals, sculptures etc. Alfrena has been a Therapeutic Art Life Coach for the past five years and has shared art in amazing locations such as the Salvation Army, Lotus House, Camillus House, multiple rehab centers, local churches and so much more. One of her coolest accomplishments was illustrating children’s books written by others as well as her own. Email: moosa_alfrena@yahoo.com /SM: @AlfrenaMoosa /http://www.alfrenamoosa.org.

MIAMI, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO