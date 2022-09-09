Read full article on original website
communitynewspapers.com
Organizations join forces to help each other and community
This slideshow requires JavaScript. When organizations collaborate on projects and events everybody wins, especially our South Florida community. Recently, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) and the Rotary Club of Coral Gables (RCCG) joined forces to raise funds for their respective charities with their first monthly Game Night hosted by Bay 13 in Coral Gables. Clutch Burger owner, Steven Bradley, who emceed this first event has agreed to continue volunteering his time and talent much like he does for CGWC’s monthly Gringo Bingo, as this becomes a monthly event. Look for this event on the fourth Thursday of each month.
communitynewspapers.com
$8 million raised in capital campaign for state-of-the-art wildlife hospital
Pelican Harbor Seabird Station (PHSS), Miami’s native wildlife rehabilitation center, is spreading its wings and expanding its impact within the community as it nears the construction of its new facility at 399 NE 82 Terr. in the Miami’s Oakland Grove neighborhood on the Little River. This $8 million...
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Community Foundation awards over $100,000 in grants
The Coral Gables Community Foundation recently awarded more than $100,000 in grants from its Community Giving Program to non-profit organizations vital to preserving the quality of life in Coral Gables, with an average grant value more than double that of any past year. Wells Fargo Bank vice president Kaiser Ahmed,...
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : James Cai
Miami Palmetto Senior James Cai won the Rensselaer Book Award at the end-of-the-year awards ceremony last spring. Cai has a passion for helping others through tutoring and writing study guides. Those study guides would help students taking Advanced Placement courses, including U.S. History, World History and European History. During the...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Villagers aid Actors’ Playhouse with donation for historic renovation
Miami Villagers recently presented a check for $7,867 to representatives of Actors’ Playhouse located in Coral Gables. The funds were used to replace the building’s 15-year-old outdated carpet in the lobby and theater aisles and was designed to complement the theater’s historic terrazzo floors. Actors’ Playhouse is...
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables News
Coral Gables Mayor An unexpected phone call led to my decision to participate in the volunteer relief effort in Haiti. As the day of departure... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
communitynewspapers.com
Pinecrest and its police: At impasse…again
In the late 1800’s, Samuel Gompers founded the American Federation of Labor to create fairness in the workplace through collective bargaining between labor and management. This led to the creation of labor unions that spanned virtually every sector of employment. The idea of labor and management working cooperatively so...
communitynewspapers.com
Cutler Bay
Comcast Introduces New Xfinity Mobile Unlimited Plans for South Florida Customers. PS Business Parks, Inc. has announced the topping off a 75,000/sf newly-constructed building at Miami International Commerce Center (MICC), located at 8216 NW 14... Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your...
communitynewspapers.com
Eugenia Salvo named assistant principal at NWSA High School
New World School of the Arts has announced Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ appointment of Eugenia Salvo to the position of assistant principal of NWSA High School. A seasoned educator, Salvo also held the position of assistant principal at North Miami Middle and Gloria Floyd Elementary and was a reading coach at Homestead Middle School.
communitynewspapers.com
Positive People in Pinecrest : Hannah Grene
For her first two years at Palmer Trinity School, senior Hannah Grene served as a football team manager. “We are basically part of the team,” she says. “We were there for all the games. We were there for practices. We would provide them with water and anything they might need.”
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Woman’s Club members return to restored bayfront home
After waiting over a decade of reconstruction and intricate refurbishing of their 1926 historic clubhouse, the Miami Woman’s Club finally is back in the iconic five-story building in Downtown Miami at 1737 N. Bayshore Dr. The Miami Woman’s Club, now in its 122nd year of service, conducted its first...
communitynewspapers.com
LEADERS GATHER TO CELEBRATE OPENING OF NICKLAUS CHILDREN’S PEDIATRIC SPECIALISTS AT ALTON ROAD
Representatives of Nicklaus Children’s Health System and community leaders gathered this month for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of a new pediatric specialty office in Miami Beach. The center, Nicklaus Children’s Pediatric Specialists at Alton Road, offers pediatric specialty appointments, including fetal and pediatric cardiology and gastroenterology services, Monday through Friday.
communitynewspapers.com
Solana Spaces to open 4,200 sf Solana Embassy in Wynwood
Retail by MONA, the retail leasing and advisory firm guiding tenants and landlords through an evolving retail landscape, recently announced that Solana Spaces, the retail arm of blockchain giant Solana has taken 4,200 square feet of space in The Annex Wynwood (The Annex) at 15 NW 24 St. in Wynwood.
communitynewspapers.com
All American Alex Santos named host of UMSHoF/Hurricane Club Golf tournament
1998 All American pitcher and UM Sports Hall of Fame member Alex Santos has been tapped to serve as the celebrity host for the 30th annual UM Sports Hall of Fame Celebrity Golf Tournament to benefit the Hurricane Club. The event will be played Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables.
communitynewspapers.com
County commission votes to improve county’s Sustainable Building Program
The Miami-Dade County Commission recently approved legislation sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Eileen Higgins which updates and improves the county’s Sustainable Buildings Program. Created in 2007, the Sustainable Buildings Program creates a uniform standard for resilience and sustainability of county buildings and infrastructure projects. Commissioner Higgins worked together with...
communitynewspapers.com
Sports & Social dining/entertainment concept coming to Miami Worldcenter
A national dining and entertainment concept will be joining the already highly anticipated roster of tenants slated to open at Miami Worldcenter, the $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development transforming the heart of Downtown Miami. The development’s ownership has signed an agreement with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment to bring its nationally...
communitynewspapers.com
County awarded $19.8 million to purchase battery-powered buses
The State of Florida recently announced a $19.8 million investment in Miami-Dade County for the purchase of 63 electric buses. Through a settlement with Volkswagen, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) awarded more than $68 million to purchase 227 electric transit buses in 13 counties statewide, including $19.8 for Miami-Dade County — the largest award recipient of the counties.
communitynewspapers.com
Zumpano Patricios announces acquisition of 328 Minorca Avenue in Coral Gables
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Zumpano Patricios and the ZP Land Holding Companies have announced the acquisition of the 328 Minorca Avenue Building in Coral Gables. Together with the 312 Minorca Avenue Building previously purchased in 2008, the resulting office building complex will provide the firm with over 40 offices, four conference rooms, and 20 parking spaces, for attorneys at its headquarters.
communitynewspapers.com
UN-SILENCED Art Exhibition and Art Panel Celebrates the Black Woman’s Artistic Voice in Liberty City
ALFRENA MOOSA has been an artist her entire life. It started off from elementary school and she graduated from Miami International School of Art and Design. Here in South Florida she has taught for 8+ years. Alfrena has always used her gift to make a difference in people’s houses, businesses and their communities with multiple artwork like portraits, murals, sculptures etc. Alfrena has been a Therapeutic Art Life Coach for the past five years and has shared art in amazing locations such as the Salvation Army, Lotus House, Camillus House, multiple rehab centers, local churches and so much more. One of her coolest accomplishments was illustrating children’s books written by others as well as her own. Email: moosa_alfrena@yahoo.com /SM: @AlfrenaMoosa /http://www.alfrenamoosa.org.
communitynewspapers.com
House of Horror Haunted Carnival scaring South Florida for 20 years
Courageous souls are in for a horrifying Halloween season at Miami International Mall where, for the past 20 years, House of Horror Haunted Carnival (HOH) has been scaring the living daylights out of the so-called unafraid. With four new haunted house experiences, a midway filled with unlimited carnival rides, food,...
