Philadelphia, PA

Every player in Philadelphia 76ers history who has worn No. 12

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It’s summertime in the NBA, so it’s time to learn some history. The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the older franchises in the NBA. Their history dates to the 1949-50 season.

With that longevity, the team has had hundreds of players come through the City of Brotherly Love. Sixers Wire looks at the No. 13, which has been worn by 30 of those players in the history of the franchise.

This running series will go through all of the uniform numbers worn in franchise history. The previous edition of this series was a list compiling the five players who have worn the No. 13.

Here is the list of the 30 who have worn No. 12 in Sixers history:

Gerry Calabrese, 1950-1951

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKivP_0homqME000
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Calabrese wore three numbers while playing for the Nationals and in his first season with the team, he wore 12 and 9. He averaged 4.4 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Bob Weiss, 1966-1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IruYp_0homqME000
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Before Weiss became a coach, he was a player and he played for the Sixers for two seasons while donning a different number in both seasons. He wore No. 12 in the 1966-67 season and he averaged 2.0 points in six games.

World B. Free, 1986-1987

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmyko_0homqME000
John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Nicknamed “World” for his all-world athleticism, Free mostly wore No. 21 with the Sixers, but he did wear No. 12 when he returned to Philadelphia in the 1986-87 season. He averaged 5.8 points and 1.5 assists that season.

Gerald Henderson Sr., 1987-1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9U2m_0homqME000
Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson Sr. played 134 games for the Sixers and he averaged 7.5 points and 2.7 assists for them.

Johnny Dawkins, 1989-1994

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTtew_0homqME000
Mike Powell/Getty Images

Dawkins played five seasons for the Sixers and he averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 assists in 313 games with 189 starts.

Anthony Parker, 1997-1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRIPM_0homqME000
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Parker played two seasons to begin his NBA career with the Sixers and he averaged 1.9 points and 0.7 rebounds. He then played for the Orlando Magic for a season before going overseas and then returning to have successful runs with the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bruce Bowen, 2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImQOx_0homqME000
Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Bowen played 42 games for the Sixers in the 1999-00 season and he averaged 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds. He then left to join the Miami Heat before joining the San Antonio Spurs and developing into a 3-and-D player for a title-winning team.

Speedy Claxton, 2001-2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSjcE_0homqME000
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Claxton averaged 7.2 points and 3.0 assists in 67 games for the Sixers before joining the Spurs and winning a title in 2003.

Kenny Satterfield, 2002-2003

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03q5fO_0homqME000
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Satterfield played 17 games for the Sixers and he averaged 0.5 points and 0.9 assists.

Kevin Ollie, 2004-2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cK4h_0homqME000
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Ollie wore two different numbers for the Sixers, 12 and 5, and in the four seasons he wore No. 12, he averaged 2.6 points and 1.5 assists as the backup point guard.

Royal Ivey, 2008-2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvUbr_0homqME000
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ivey wore two different numbers for the Sixers, 12 and 7, and he averaged 3.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in the full season he wore No. 12 in the 2008-09 season.

Evan Turner, 2010-2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFsyf_0homqME000
Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 overall in the 2010 NBA draft, Turner played 279 games across four seasons for the Sixers and he averaged 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds with 3.2 assists. He was not the star player the Sixers were hoping he would be.

James Nunnally, 2014

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1AE5_0homqME000
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Nunnally played nine games for the Sixers while on a 10-day deal and he averaged 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds.

Luc Mbah a Moute, 2014-2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1A7n_0homqME000
Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Mbah a Moute was a solid veteran on the 2014-15 team and he averaged 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 67 games with 61 starts.

TJ McConnell, 2015-2016 and 2017-2019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYSDD_0homqME000
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

McConnell wore No. 12 in three of his four seasons in Philadelphia and he was a scrappy point guard who turned into a fan favorite in the city. He averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Sixers.

Gerald Henderson Jr., 2016-2017

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5BHT_0homqME000
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson averaged 9.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 72 games in the 2016-17 season. Just like his father, he wore No. 12 during his time in Philadelphia.

Tobias Harris, 2019-present

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAhXm_0homqME000
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Harris wore No. 33 in his first half a season with the Sixers, but then switched to No. 12 in the 2019-20 season. While donning No. 12, Harris is averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and he figures to be a huge part of the Sixers and their success in the 2022-23 season.

