Traffic Alert: Lanes on I-55 bridge shut down due to crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of traffic on the I-55 Hernando Desoto Bridge are currently closed due to an accident .
The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.
The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

Please use alternative routes at this time.
