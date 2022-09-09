ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Alert: Lanes on I-55 bridge shut down due to crash

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of traffic on the I-55 Hernando Desoto Bridge are currently closed due to an accident .

The southbound lanes on the I-55 bridge shut down at 10:35 a.m. on Friday.

Please use alternative routes at this time.

