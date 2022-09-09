Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scripture chosen for today is found in Isaiah 40:31: “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” Thanks be to God! With God as our acknowledged source of strength, we are daily imbued with a strong determination and tenacity to keep on keeping on. He is ever beside us, providing encouragement and might, and He’s promised never to leave us. (This Scripture always reminds me of the gospel song “Teach Me, Lord, To Wait.” It’s a favorite of mine and one our church choir often sings. Find it on Youtube and receive new inspiration.) “Teach me, Lord, to wait down on my knees, and in Your own good time, You’ll answer my pleas. Teach me not to rely on what others do, but to wait in prayer for an answer from You. They who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. Teach me, Lord, teach me, Lord, to wait.” Amen!

SIMPSON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO