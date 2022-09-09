Read full article on original website
Sheriff Paul Mullins Speaks @ Chamber Breakfast
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins was the guest speaker for the Magee Chamber of Commerce breakfast, “Muffins with Mullins.”. Chamber...
Spire Home Resources Program Picks Magee Elementary
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Spire Gas Company, which supplies natural gas for our area, chose Magee Elementary as a recipient of the company’s home resources program.
Ralph Walker for School Board District 2
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to run for Simpson County School Board District 2. My name is Ralph...
Muffins with Mullins Thursday 7AM FBC Family Life Center
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Members of the Magee Chamber of Commerce are invited to a Thursday morning complimentary breakfast with Sheriff Paul Mullins. The breakfast will begin at 7 AM and be held at the First Baptist Church of Magee Family Life Center.
Simpson County Technical Center Features Metal Fabrication Program
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC) is proud to feature its metal fabrication program for the month of September. The metal fabrication...
Hope in the Lord will Renew your Strength
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scripture chosen for today is found in Isaiah 40:31: “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.” Thanks be to God! With God as our acknowledged source of strength, we are daily imbued with a strong determination and tenacity to keep on keeping on. He is ever beside us, providing encouragement and might, and He’s promised never to leave us. (This Scripture always reminds me of the gospel song “Teach Me, Lord, To Wait.” It’s a favorite of mine and one our church choir often sings. Find it on Youtube and receive new inspiration.) “Teach me, Lord, to wait down on my knees, and in Your own good time, You’ll answer my pleas. Teach me not to rely on what others do, but to wait in prayer for an answer from You. They who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. Teach me, Lord, teach me, Lord, to wait.” Amen!
His Compassions Never Fail
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Lamentations 3:22-23: “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.” Love is the key word. We are sustained and buffeted by God, our Father, because of His great love for us, His children. His love never fails, never falters, never changes. Each day, we experience the outpouring of that love and compassion for us with the assurance that there is an endless supply. Great is His faithfulness! Fill my cup, Lord! Amen!
2023 City of Magee Budget
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The 2023 City budget shows no increase in the tax levy. Public safety continues as the most costly department. ($2,233,372). Total expenditures are $6,429,768.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of two “Most Wanted” individuals on Bench Warrants
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of two “Most Wanted” individuals on Bench Warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court Judge on unrelated charges. These individuals are Willie Clayton and Toni Jo Smith. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is...
