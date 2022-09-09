Read full article on original website
Happy Birthday, Anah Webber!
Happy Birthday to beautiful Anah! Anah is 14 years old and is the reining (2022-2023) World's Mini Queen. She is a past Mississippi's Universal Beauty .
His Compassions Never Fail
The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Lamentations 3:22-23: "Because of the Lord's great love, we are not consumed, for His compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness." Love is the key word. We are sustained and buffeted by God, our Father, because of His great love for us, His children. His love never fails, never falters, never changes. Each day, we experience the outpouring of that love and compassion for us with the assurance that there is an endless supply. Great is His faithfulness! Fill my cup, Lord! Amen!
Hope in the Lord will Renew your Strength
The Scripture chosen for today is found in Isaiah 40:31: "Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." Thanks be to God! With God as our acknowledged source of strength, we are daily imbued with a strong determination and tenacity to keep on keeping on. He is ever beside us, providing encouragement and might, and He's promised never to leave us. (This Scripture always reminds me of the gospel song "Teach Me, Lord, To Wait." It's a favorite of mine and one our church choir often sings. Find it on Youtube and receive new inspiration.) "Teach me, Lord, to wait down on my knees, and in Your own good time, You'll answer my pleas. Teach me not to rely on what others do, but to wait in prayer for an answer from You. They who wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. Teach me, Lord, teach me, Lord, to wait." Amen!
Spire Home Resources Program Picks Magee Elementary
Spire Gas Company, which supplies natural gas for our area, chose Magee Elementary as a recipient of the company's home resources program.
Sheriff Paul Mullins Speaks @ Chamber Breakfast
Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins was the guest speaker for the Magee Chamber of Commerce breakfast, "Muffins with Mullins.".
Value others above yourselves.
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves. – Philippians 2:3.
MDOT podcast wins "Best Audio Production"
JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) recently won Best Audio Production for "The Extra Mile" podcast at AASHTO's annual Committee on Transportation Communications (TransComm) national conference in New Mexico.
Muffins with Mullins Thursday 7AM FBC Family Life Center
Members of the Magee Chamber of Commerce are invited to a Thursday morning complimentary breakfast with Sheriff Paul Mullins. The breakfast will begin at 7 AM and be held at the First Baptist Church of Magee Family Life Center.
David Shoemake Seeks Re-Election
In November 2010, November 2014, and November 2018, the people of District 13 honored me by electing me to serve as Chancery Judge. I am once again asking you to allow me to serve you as your Chancery Judge. My qualifying papers were submitted to the State of Mississippi on January 11, 2022. When I took office, I entered into a solemn oath to treat all persons equally and to follow the laws of the State of Mississippi and the United States. I believe I have lived up to that oath. Lawyers and Court personnel in each of the five counties of this district will tell you that I treat people honestly, fairly, and with respect. I've developed policies that make sure the cases in Chancery Court get heard quickly so that time and money are not wasted. I decide each case on the evidence and the law only, not politics.
2023 City of Magee Budget
The 2023 City budget shows no increase in the tax levy. Public safety continues as the most costly department. ($2,233,372). Total expenditures are $6,429,768.
MHS Homecoming Court
Magee High School will celebrate its Homecoming Friday, September 23, 2022, on Trojan Field during half-time. Homecoming festivities will begin at 8:00 p.m. on Friday night with the presentation of the Homecoming Court and the crowning of the Queen. The football game begins at 7:30 p.m. vs Yazoo City. This year's theme is "WE ARE BETTER TOGETHER." The maids will be showcasing the colors of red, gray, gold, and black to represent the school colors of Magee and Mendenhall.
Simpson County Technical Center Features Metal Fabrication Program
Simpson County Technical Center (SCTC) is proud to feature its metal fabrication program for the month of September.
Audit Shows Millions of Dollars in Potential Savings in 3 School Districts
JACKSON, Miss. – Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White's office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.
