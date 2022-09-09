With its recognizable belt of three stars, Orion is one of the best known constellations in the night sky. Observers have imagined these stars as a hunter, holding aloft a club in one hand and a shield or a bow in the other. Three dimmer stars under Orion's belt represent his sword, and in the middle of these lies the Orion Nebula, an interstellar cloud.

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO