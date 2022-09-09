ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil County, MD

Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland

By BRIAN WITTE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKQLn_0homn99p00
1 of 8

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said.

Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams said a man, a woman and three children — in the 5th, 7th and 8th grade — were found Friday morning in a large two-story home in Elk Mills. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of the victims, but said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting occurred on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line.

“It’s a horrific day, and I know everybody’s prayers are appreciated. ... My phone hasn’t stopped ringing from people concerned about this and upset about this,” Adams said.

“It’s grief is what it is at this point,” Adams said. “Anytime you have a loss to these levels. Any loss is terrible, but a loss to this level, which is not a common thing — it’s certainly not a common thing here in Cecil County — it’s tragic and terrible and it takes a long time for people to process.”

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. by a man who said three children and a woman had been shot and killed, Holmes said. Deputies made entry to the home and also found a man dead. A semi-automatic handgun was located near the dead man.

The sheriff declined to say what the motive might have been. He said that his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

The bodies were in different locations in the house. Video from the scene showed the home with cream siding and red shutters and a detached garage surrounded by police tape. Numerous law enforcement vehicles were at the scene.

A neighbor, Tom Driscoll, who can see the residence where the shooting happened from his home, said that a couple with three children had lived there for at least five years. He said the parents kept to themselves, but the children once brought cookies at Christmas and would sometimes bring his dogs back to him if they wandered.

He said the children were homeschooled, a detail that the sheriff had earlier confirmed. Driscoll said he would see the two girls and a boy playing on a swing set in their yard or on a trampoline.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt those children. I really don’t, Driscoll said. “Things must have been really bad somehow.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Officials: Fatal shooting of family of 5 was murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Maryland couple and their three children at their home last week is considered a murder-suicide, officials announced Monday. The investigation is continuing into the deaths of Marcus and Tara Milligan and their children, Teresa, 14; Nora, 11; and Finn, 8, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The shooting happened at their Elk Mills home on a cul-de-sac in an area of residential streets interspersed with wooded areas about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Baltimore and a few miles west of the Delaware state line. Deputies...
ELK MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officials name 2 parents, 3 children who died in shooting

ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Two parents and their three children were found fatally shot at a Maryland home, authorities said Saturday.Autopsies confirmed that all five family members died from gunshot wounds, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. An unnamed man had called 911 on Friday morning from the Elk Mills home to report that a woman and three children had been shot and were dead, the sheriff's office said.The parents were identified as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora...
ELK MILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Accused Killer Arrested During Traffic Stop For 2021 Murder

A 46-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after killing a man in Baltimore last winter, authorities say. Michael Harvey, 46, was arrested in connection to the murder of Aaron Adams, 29, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021 in the 600 block of Laurens Street just before 1 p.m., according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

3 children among 5 found shot to death inside Maryland home: "Horrific day"

Two adults and three children were found shot to death Friday at a Maryland house after a man called 911 from the home to report a shooting, authorities said. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the victims on Saturday as parents Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children: Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkton, MD
State
Delaware State
City
Elk Mills, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Cecil County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Cecil County, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania

DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Five Shot At Home In Quiet Cecil County Cul-De-Sac: Reports

Five people were shot at a home in a Maryland cul-de-sac early on Friday morning, according to multiple reports. Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Hebron Court near Elk Mills Road in Elkton, the agency announced at approximately noon on Friday, Sept. 9.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adams
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
foxbaltimore.com

Five people found shot dead in Cecil County home, say police

ELK MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Five people were found dead inside a home in Elk Mills, Md., according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Four schools in the area were put on Code Yellow during the investigation, according to police. Police said they received a 911 call saying that...
ELK MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cecil County Sheriff
WBRE

Arrest made in fatal drug overdose

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin and Whitehall Township Police Chief Michael Marks say they have made an arrest in a fatal drug overdose. Police say, Natalia Hellriegel, 29, of Ephrata, was arrested for allegedly supplying a man with heroin, after which he died, due to a mixture of […]
Daily Voice

Family Friend Sentenced For Raping Minor After Moving Into Anne Arundel County Home

A Virginia man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child of a family friend for two years, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police and Department of Social Services first received a report that Hector Rojo, 27, had sexually abused the minor victim on Oct. 22, 2020, according to Anne Arundel County Government officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway

UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422. 
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy