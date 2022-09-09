ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport company earns national honor

Airgas, an Air Liquide company located in Kingsport, Tennessee, has earned the national branch of the year award from its headquarters. Selected among more than 900 Airgas branches across the country, the Kingsport branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 18th year, celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.
KINGSPORT, TN
Rides, food bring a crowd to the Washington County Fair

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of Abingdon, Virginia, and the surrounding region enjoyed spending time with their families and friends, eating funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and trying out the rides during the fourth day of the Washington County Fair Wednesday. Brady Johnson from Glade Spring, Virginia, who was at the...
ABINGDON, VA
Supervisors delay consideration of Abingdon music festival

The Between the Vines Music and Cultural Festival is between happening — or not. About two dozen people turned out to speak at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday on the planned event at the Abingdon Vineyards on Alvarado Road in Abingdon, Virginia. The Between the Vines...
ABINGDON, VA
ETSU professor recognized for work on Tennessee Ernie Ford CD

BRISTOL, Tenn. – More than three decades after his passing, the music and legacy of Tennessee Ernie Ford endure. Outside Ford’s childhood home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson was presented the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his work on a 2021 compiled re-release of Ford’s two trio albums from Capitol Records – “Country Hits…Feelin’ Blue” with Billy Strange (1964) and “Ernie Sings & Glen Picks” (1975) featuring Glen Campbell.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport, TN
Business
Hard Rock increases wages, starting salaries

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming announced wage increases Tuesday for half its U.S. workforce. The increases apply to U.S. team members and new hires at company managed Hotel, Casino and Cafe locations nationwide, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. Ninety-five job classifications, including cooks, housekeepers, security, public space,...
BRISTOL, VA
BTCS director: Stone Castle needs work

The Stone Castle at Bristol Tennessee High School needs work, according to director of Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Dr. Annette Tudor. During last week’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting, Tudor addressed plans to renovate the visitors side of the historic stadium after being asked by a member of council if rumors of a renovation were true. Tudor stated the school system has a phase two preliminary design to address an Office of Civil Rights (OCR) complaint over compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
BRISTOL, TN
Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry. Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway,...
BRISTOL, TN
Race Fans settle in for a week of activity ahead of races

As race fans begin to pour into the campgrounds surrounding the Bristol Motor Speedway in anticipation of a weekend of racing, Greg and Jeanie Chaney we’re the first race fans to setup camp at BMS’s Medallion motorhome area. “We were here last year, and so we meandered into...
BRISTOL, TN
Couple brings historic home back to life

Tom and Victoria Mitoraj admired the I.C. Fowler House for years before buying the historic Spencer Street home in Bristol, Virginia. The married couple lives in Benham, Virginia, but drove past the Fowler property, for years and watched the restoration process on the 1867 house, named for a longtime Bristol newspaper editor.
BRISTOL, VA
Construction projects at local high schools underway

Washington County School Board members reviewed construction updates at two high schools during Monday’s meeting. New entrances and other updates are coming to John S. Battle High School and Abingdon High School this school year. Construction at Battle, near Bristol, is moving fast, Chad Wallace, the school system’s director...
ABINGDON, VA
School board candidates discuss issues facing system

BRISTOL, Va. — Five candidates for the Bristol Virginia School Board discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the school system during a candidate forum hosted by the Bristol Virginia Democratic Committee at the Bristol Public Library Wednesday night. Topics mentioned most were learning losses...
BRISTOL, VA
Emory & Henry ranked in Top 20 regionally by U.S. News & World Report

Emory & Henry College has shifted category rankings in U.S. News & World Report, Best Colleges for 2022-23 from National Liberal Arts College to Regional University (South), earning a Top 20 Best Colleges ranking amongst 135 peer institutions. The college also ranked 77th among the universities as a Top Performer...
EMORY, VA
Taxpayers to get 10% discount on personal property tax assessments

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia City Council agreed to give city taxpayers a 10% discount on personal property tax assessments this coming year, but one councilman said he was unsure that was enough to offset the rising values of automobiles. The proposal, which passed unanimously in a first...
BRISTOL, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

BRISTOL, TN
Council candidates tackle variety of issues at forum

BRISTOL, Va. - City Council candidates discussed the landfill, finances, economic development and homelessness during a Monday forum. Four men are running for three spots on the council in the Nov. 7 general election. Two-term incumbent Bill Hartley and one-term incumbent Neal Osborne are joined by challengers Jake Holmes and Michael Pollard on the ballot. Incumbent Kevin Wingard isn't seeking re-election.
BRISTOL, VA
Man detained in connection with Sunday apartment fire

Police have detained a 50-year-old man in connection with an apartment fire that left more than two dozen residents homeless Sunday night near Bristol, Virginia. The fire broke out around 9:20 p.m. at the brick, 14-unit apartment complex on Wilson Haus Road, just off King Mill Pike in Washington County’s High Point community.
BRISTOL, VA

