Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
Snubbed Even In Death? Royal Family Didn't Wait For Prince Harry To Arrive At Balmoral Before Announcing Queen's Passing
The royal family announced the sad realization that Queen Elizabeth had died — but they weren't all together when they made the huge announcement. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Harry was still en route to Balmoral Castle when his embattled family released the death statement on Twitter.Interestingly enough, they waited for Harry's older brother, Prince William.Before revealing the Queen died at 96 years old on Thursday, photos emerged showing William and his scandal-plagued uncle Prince Andrew landing in Scotland and arriving together at Balmoral.The duo looked tense and concerned as William drove through the gates, with the public unaware of...
Is King Charles III OK? The Appearance of His Hands Raises Medical Concerns
Following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8, her son Charles III has taken on a new title as King. Starting such a massive role at 73 age sounds like a handful, especially given that most Americans start winding their careers down in their 60s. Article continues below...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Can't Prince Harry Wear His Military Dress Uniform to the Queen's Funeral?
It was recently announced that Prince Harry, who served in the British army for a decade, would be prohibited from wearing his military dress uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. This was an unusual decision given the fact that wearing a uniform is mandatory for any member of the royal family who served in the military.
Where Is Amber Heard Now Following the Johnny Depp Defamation Trial?
The internet was divided in the wake of the 2022 defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. He sued her for tarnishing his reputation, and he actually won –– to the tune of $10.35 million. Based on social media responses from the general public, it appeared Johnny was the one the world was siding with. Now, he's been busy taking back control of his career and his personal life narrative.
Welsh turn against Prince William's new title
The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. Selwyn Jones, who works at a bookshop, said holding the investiture in Caernarfon would be "much more toxic than in 1969" since the decision about William was "imposed on us by the new king".
U.K.・
Prince Andrew Is Not Allowed to Wear a Military Uniform — Here's Why
As if the controversy surrounding Prince Andrew couldn't escalate further, confused fans of the British Royal Family are curious about why Prince Andrew attended one of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral ceremonies without wearing his military uniform. Traditionally, members of the royal family are required to wear their uniforms at events such as funerals, but why doesn't that apply to Prince Andrew? As it turns out, there's a pretty simple explanation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 3 miles long as William to visit Sandringham
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.5 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.・
Olivia Newton-John Seemingly Snubbed From the 2022 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute
The In Memoriam segment is always one of the most emotional moments at an award show, and the 2022 Emmy Awards were no different. Betty White, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Anne Heche were among the Hollywood stars honored by the show as a somber John Legend sang his new song "Pieces" and played the piano.
[SPOILER] Has Been Crowned the Winner of 'AGT' Season 17! Did the Right Act Win?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of America's Got Talent Season 17. Three-and-a-half months after it began with dozens of new, hopeful, and talented contestants, Season 17 of America's Got Talent crowned its newest winner on Sept. 14. Throughout the season, judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0