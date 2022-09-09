Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on drug charge in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Des Moines man was arrested in Red Oak early Wednesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 25-year-old Ali Rasheed Muhammad was arrested around 1:10 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Muhammad's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Highway 48. Police say Muhammad was also cited for not having a valid drivers license and a registration violation.
kmaland.com
Omaha man arrested following Montgomery County pursuit
(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man is in custody following a brief pursuit in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ryan Jennings was arrested shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday for child endangerment, eluding -- speed of 25 miles per hour over the limit, and interference with officials acts along with multiple citations. Authorities say Jennings' arrest comes after deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 34 near T Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says the driver, later identified a s Jennings, then sped off ensuing a short pursuit reaching speeds of up to 110 mph. After the vehicle entered a ditch upright near 200th Street, authorities say Jennings was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot. The Sheriff's Office says they also detained two other adults in the vehicle and located a juvenile child under the care of Jennings.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah woman booked for OWI
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was booked for drunk driving charges Monday night. The Shenandoah Police Department says 36-year-old Mary Helen Hughes was arrested around 10 p.m. for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense -- a class D felony. Authorities say the arrest comes after an investigation at the scene of a traffic stop conducted by officers in the 1300 block of West Nisha Road.
kmaland.com
Clarinda parents express frustrations, concerns regarding harassment incident
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda parents and residents expressed frustrations and concerns over the handling of a school hazing and harassment incident. Shortly following the Clarinda School Board's regular meeting Wednesday night, several parents of students within the district stated what they view as a lack of sufficient punishment following an internal investigation into an incident at the Clarinda High School. According to Police Chief Keith Brothers, whose agency assisted in the investigation in late August, allegations suggest two students were forcing a student to perform pushups in a shower facility. Allegations were also made that the victim, a young man, was urinated on as part of the harassment. Following adjournment, Eric Gross, whose child is a freshman in high school, says he believes more needs to be communicated with parents in regards to 7-12 Principal Luke Cox's investigation and what the district heard from their respective students in their statements to the district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Mills County suspect booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- Mills County authorities arrested a Glenwood woman on drug charges over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Tonya Marie Glathar was arrested Friday morning for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at the intersection of 310th Street and Highway 34 shortly after 10:15 a.m.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked for attempted burglary
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest over the weekend. The Shenandoah Police Department says 41-year-old Eric Steve Koehler was arrested around 8 a.m. Saturday for attempted burglary of a motor vehicle -- a serious misdemeanor -- and public intoxication -- a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say Koehler's arrest comes after officers were called to the 500 block of West Valley in Shenandoah for an individual attempting to get into a parked vehicle.
kmaland.com
Shen council seeks Community Catalyst grant
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are seeking a new tool for renovating certain properties in the community. At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council authorized City Clerk Karla Gray to publish requests for proposals for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Grant program. Up to $100,000 is available to property owners seeking "redevelopment, rehabilitation or deconstruction of underutilized buildings, and stimulate growth or reinvestment in the community." Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen attended a meeting in Clarinda Tuesday outlining the program. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, McQueen says the program targets revamping downtown business districts.
kmaland.com
Mills County motorcycle wreck injures 1
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman was injured in motorcycle-versus-deer accident in Mills County late Friday evening. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a 2005 Harley Davidson driven by 60-year-old Pamela Hoselton struck a deer on Highway 34 shortly after 11:15 p.m. Hoselton was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to a local hospital. Further information on the accident is unavailable at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Fremont County Sheriff's Impound Auction
Auctioneer:Fremont County Sheriff, Kevin AistropeDate:Thursday, September 29, 2022Time:5:30 …
kmaland.com
Philip E. Holmes, 74, of Clarinda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the family for the American Legion and Page County Veterans Affairs. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Clarinda Cemetery with military honors American Legion Post #98. Notes:Phillip passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Clarinda Regional in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be...
kmaland.com
Red Oak council discusses fiber optic broadband opportunities
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are looking at possible options to bring more broadband access to the community. During a special workshop session Monday night, among several other topics, the Red Oak City Council received the word that Farmers Mutual Telephone Company did not receive funding through the third round of the USDA's Broadband Reconnect 50/50 grant-loan program, intended to bolster the country's high-speed internet access. The $39 million project would have installed "fiber-to-the-home" within the city limits of Red Oak, Clarinda, Bedford, and Gravity. Thus, Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says the council is discussing its options in bringing broadband on a larger scale to the community. In addition, Silvius says she has been participating in meetings with the Montgomery County Development Corporations broadband committee.
northwestmoinfo.com
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Clarinda voters approve Revenue Purpose Statement extension
(Clarinda) – Voters in the Clarinda School District have overwhelmingly approved an extension of the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement. Unofficial results from Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen show the measure passing by a 99-18 margin, or with 84%. In Iowa, districts are required to have a voted Revenue Purpose Statement in order to spend money from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education – or SAVE – fund. In a previous interview with KMA News, Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia said the fund provides funding for important infrastructure projects.
kmaland.com
Dorris White, 87, of New Market, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Dorris passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 at her home in New Market. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Ken Lauridsen, 90, Henderson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, September 16, 2022. Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m. Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to service) Memorials: Family will direct memorials. Funeral Home: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson. Cemetery: Villisca, IA Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Edith Louise Bailey, 91, Rock Port, Missouri
Service:, Private Family Graveside Service and Inurnment. Memorials: Edith Bailey Memorial Fund.
kmaland.com
Shen mayor, council at odds over subdivision proposal
(Shenandoah) -- Plans for a proposed housing subdivision in Shenandoah were blocked at Tuesday night's Shenandoah City Council meeting. By a 3-to-2 vote, the council rejected a resolution approving the covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions for the proposed Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Plans call for developing six lots for future single and two-family dwellings in the Parkwood Estates area in the city's southern sector. Council members Richard Jones, Toni Graham and Kim Swank voted against the proposal. Jones cited a lack of information in council members' packets regarding the covenants and other specifics associated with the subdivision as his reason for voting against it. That's despite the Shenandoah Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation in favor of the proposal at its August 4 meeting.
kmaland.com
Bond issue votes Tuesday in KMAland
(Undated) -- Voters in certain KMAland school districts go to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of major facilities projects. Polls are open at the Hamburg Scout Hall Tuesday from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. on the Hamburg School District's $3.1 million bond issue. Passage of the referendum by a 60% majority would pave the way for expansion and renovation projects at Marnie Simons Elementary School. Projects include a 8,000 square foot fitness center that would serve both students and local residents, a 250-seat auditorium for both student and community performances, and construction of two additional classrooms to meet the demands for the district's maker space programming for K-8 students. Recently on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says the bond issue would not increase taxes.
kmaland.com
IWCC throws coach Roedel hired by Louisiana Tech
(Council Bluffs) -- Iowa Western throws coach Mikhail Roedel has been hired as the Louisiana Tech assistant track & field coach, specializing in throws. Roedel was entering his fifth season with the Reivers before being hired by the Division I school. View the complete release from Iowa Western athletics linked...
kmaland.com
Former Red Oak star Athen named NSAA Attacker of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Red Oak star and Bellevue senior Sierra Athen was named the North Star Athletic Association's Attacker of the Week on Monday. Athen recorded a double-double in all four matches last week, helping No. 12 Bellevue to a 3-1 record at the Aquinas Invitational. Athen totaled 53 kills...
Comments / 0