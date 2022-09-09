CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates announced the addition of three new physicians starting Sept. 13. Dr. Nicholas Abt is a head and neck cancer surgeon who specializes in skull base surgery and cancers of the skin, parotid, upper aerodigestive tract, sinus, neck, thyroid and parathyroid. In addition, he will provide reconstructive surgery following cancer removal and minimally invasive robotic surgery. Graduating as a valedictorian from the University of Florida, Abt later earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School and his fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology, skull base surgery, and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He will see patients at the SouthPark office.

