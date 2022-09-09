ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County needs election officials for General Election

MONROE – Election officials are needed for the Nov. 8 general election. Polls will be open Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Workers will be required to assist with set-up of polling precincts on Nov. 7 and work from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. or later on Election Day. Primary election workers are paid a flat rate for attending training, setting up their precinct and working on Nov. 8.
UNION COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ballantyne events ensure students have tools for school

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office raised $167,828 worth of school supplies for students in need through monetary donations and event proceeds from the Live at 11 summer concert series in Ballantyne. Donations benefit Ballantyne’s annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive and will be distributed through Classroom Central. Volunteers at the Live at 11 series also packed 1,000 pencil kits at the Aug. 5 concert.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate University honors Ana Patiño's legacy

“I remember clearly what I felt after receiving my first scholarship in 2016. My world completely changed when I knew someone other than myself believed in my dream of attending college in the United States. After receiving the scholarship, I started thinking, how could I make someone else feel this way?”
WINGATE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board

MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Goose Creek buffers to have relaxed restrictions

MINT HILL – The state has relaxed restrictions on uses within Goose Creek buffers, according to Rusty Rozelle, water quality program manager for Mecklenburg County. The state made changes to its table of uses for the creek, requiring Mint Hill to make adjustments to its post-construction ordinance. “This is...
MINT HILL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

CEENTA welcomes three new physicians

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates announced the addition of three new physicians starting Sept. 13. Dr. Nicholas Abt is a head and neck cancer surgeon who specializes in skull base surgery and cancers of the skin, parotid, upper aerodigestive tract, sinus, neck, thyroid and parathyroid. In addition, he will provide reconstructive surgery following cancer removal and minimally invasive robotic surgery. Graduating as a valedictorian from the University of Florida, Abt later earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School and his fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology, skull base surgery, and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He will see patients at the SouthPark office.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement in Chester County. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and the parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Neighborhoods petition Mint Hill for lower speed limit

MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limit in two neighborhoods after residents submitted petitions with at least 75% of the neighborhood. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph at Briarhurst Place, Woodhurst Lane and Clearvale Drive within Eastside Estates. Kendalton Meadow Drive residents have requested the same reduction for their road as well as Tyler Brook Lane.
MINT HILL, NC
WNCT

Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

