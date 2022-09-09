Read full article on original website
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County needs election officials for General Election
MONROE – Election officials are needed for the Nov. 8 general election. Polls will be open Nov. 8 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Workers will be required to assist with set-up of polling precincts on Nov. 7 and work from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m. or later on Election Day. Primary election workers are paid a flat rate for attending training, setting up their precinct and working on Nov. 8.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just blew my mind': Union County SRO claims another honor
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County’s first statewide school resource officer of the year award recipient is back at work walking the halls of Weddington High School. Deputy Christopher Byrum, a 17-year veteran of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, won the award this summer after being named Union County Public Schools’ school resource officer of the year.
Some 'Tent City' residents who found permanent housing could soon be homeless again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been over a year and a half since we’ve seen dozens of tents on the streets near Uptown Charlotte. The encampment, located near Charlotte's North End and once known as "Tent City," was filled with hundreds of people. Now some of those former...
Mecklenburg County DA asks SBI to investigate Charlotte City Councilman
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather is asking the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to launch an inquiry into Councilman James Mitchell, the DA’s office confirmed. The inquiry comes as Mitchell disputes his ownership stake in the uptown construction company RJ Leeper, which has multiple...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecharlotteweekly.com
Ballantyne events ensure students have tools for school
CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office raised $167,828 worth of school supplies for students in need through monetary donations and event proceeds from the Live at 11 summer concert series in Ballantyne. Donations benefit Ballantyne’s annual Color the Park School Supplies Drive and will be distributed through Classroom Central. Volunteers at the Live at 11 series also packed 1,000 pencil kits at the Aug. 5 concert.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate University honors Ana Patiño’s legacy
“I remember clearly what I felt after receiving my first scholarship in 2016. My world completely changed when I knew someone other than myself believed in my dream of attending college in the United States. After receiving the scholarship, I started thinking, how could I make someone else feel this way?”
Evictions in Mecklenburg County rising back to pre-pandemic levels
Forced evictions are steadily rising in Mecklenburg County and are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, based on new data from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. In response to a request from WFAE, the sheriff's office provided data showing the number of writs of possession the office received on a monthly basis dating back to August 2019.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Baptist Church to hold revival in Wadesboro
WADESBORO — First Baptist Church in Wadesboro will hold its annual revival (change, restoration and empowerment) starting on Sept. 19 th
WCNC
Attorneys call for state investigation into Cabarrus County 'ticket-fixing arrangement'
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — An estimated 20 defense attorneys are expected to file a "notice of concern" with the North Carolina State Bar and state investigative agencies this week after WCNC Charlotte uncovered unequal justice at the Cabarrus County Courthouse. WCNC Charlotte's Nate Morabito obtained a preliminary draft lawyers...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Goose Creek buffers to have relaxed restrictions
MINT HILL – The state has relaxed restrictions on uses within Goose Creek buffers, according to Rusty Rozelle, water quality program manager for Mecklenburg County. The state made changes to its table of uses for the creek, requiring Mint Hill to make adjustments to its post-construction ordinance. “This is...
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carowinds exit off I-77 in York County to undergo $85.8M overhaul
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A busy section of Interstate 77 in York County has been approved for an overhaul. In a news release, the county announced it was awarded $64.3 million to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard, or exit 90. York County will match that number...
thecharlotteweekly.com
CEENTA welcomes three new physicians
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Eye Ear Nose & Throat Associates announced the addition of three new physicians starting Sept. 13. Dr. Nicholas Abt is a head and neck cancer surgeon who specializes in skull base surgery and cancers of the skin, parotid, upper aerodigestive tract, sinus, neck, thyroid and parathyroid. In addition, he will provide reconstructive surgery following cancer removal and minimally invasive robotic surgery. Graduating as a valedictorian from the University of Florida, Abt later earned his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Harvard Medical School and his fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology, skull base surgery, and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine. He will see patients at the SouthPark office.
Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement in Chester County. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and the parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Neighborhoods petition Mint Hill for lower speed limit
MINT HILL – The Town of Mint Hill has decided to lower the speed limit in two neighborhoods after residents submitted petitions with at least 75% of the neighborhood. The speed limit will be reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph at Briarhurst Place, Woodhurst Lane and Clearvale Drive within Eastside Estates. Kendalton Meadow Drive residents have requested the same reduction for their road as well as Tyler Brook Lane.
Thieves in infamous Charlotte-area bank heist still owe as much as they stole in 1997
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During one overnight shift, a bumbling conspiracy of thieves just west of Charlotte stole more than $17 million from Loomis Fargo. Paying the money back has taken a lot longer, and time is running out for the U.S. government to collect. Turns out, most of the...
Charlotte man held on $1M bond after $130,000 in drugs found in Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Charlotte man who was found with $130,000 worth of drugs. Michael Morgan, 32, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opioids (fentanyl), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officials said he was […]
Mooresville-based solar company facing lawsuits, lays off more than half of workforce
Pink Energy, formerly known as Powerhome Solar, says their issues are tied to another company: Generac. Generac manufactures some of the solar parts they install.
Parent arrested after deputies break up school bus fight between students in Chester County
According to officials, the incident happened Friday afternoon on a Chester Middle School bus.
Comments / 0