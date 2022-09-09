CHS Flight School is holding an Open House this Saturday, September 17th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgetown County Airport. The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning how to fly and take their first step in obtaining a private pilot’s license. The private pilot’s license is the first milestone in starting a career in aviation, or just flying for fun or business.

