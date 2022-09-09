Read full article on original website
PURE Theatre x Wild Dunes Resort – Showstopping Weekend Package
Looking to experience everything Charleston has to offer? PURE Theatre, Charleston’s premier contemporary theater company recently launched a Showstopping Weekend Package with Wild Dunes Resort, so vacationers can enjoy the Holy City’s talented arts scene, booming culinary options and beautiful beaches all in one weekend. The package includes...
CHS Flight School Open House at Georgetown Co. Airport
CHS Flight School is holding an Open House this Saturday, September 17th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Georgetown County Airport. The event is free and open to anyone interested in learning how to fly and take their first step in obtaining a private pilot’s license. The private pilot’s license is the first milestone in starting a career in aviation, or just flying for fun or business.
Charleston’s CodeON Brings Free Coding Classes to the East Side
After a nearly three-year hiatus, Charleston-based outreach program CodeON (Coding in Our Neighborhood) will return this fall with a 6-week program consisting of free weekly computer science labs led by Charleston’s top tech talent. The weekly coding labs will be hosted every Wednesday from 5 pm to 6 pm,...
Little grows its Charleston presence
Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
Cast Away Charters Voted Best Fishing Charter Company in the Lowcountry
BEAUFORT, SC -- Cast Away Charters was recently named “Best Fishing Charter Company” in the greater Beaufort SC area by The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers, and also awarded Trip Advisor’s Travelers’ Choice for 20222. The Lowcountry Best awards from The Island Packet and Beaufort...
YWCA Greater Charleston Announces Incoming Board
As it celebrates its 115th anniversary, YWCA Greater Charleston is welcoming its incoming board of directors. Kendra Snipe of Nucor Corporation, Jennifer Dunlap of Baker Donelson, Janet Hart of Amazon, and Courtney Johnson of Prudential Financial will continue to serve as board chair, vice chair, secretary, and treasurer, respectively. Judge Tamara C. Curry of the Charleston County Probate Court, past board chair, will serve as chair of the nonprofit’s governance committee.
YWCA Greater Charleston’s #WhatWomenBring Event to Honor Ten Women Leaders
Ten of South Carolina’s top women leaders across eight industries will take the stage at YWCA Greater Charleston’s fifth annual #WhatWomenBring. The event will take place in person at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, with a virtual component for those attending from outside the Charleston region or on the waitlist.
AgentOwned Realty’s Mt. Pleasant Office Grows with Addition of Taylor Tillman
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Taylor Tillman has placed her license with AgentOwned Realty’s Mount Pleasant office at 824 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. Born and raised in Charleston, she graduated from Bishop England High School and the College of Charleston. A licensed real estate agent since 2016, Tillman completed additional training to obtain her brokers license in 2021. Also a certified barre instructor, she teaches at Studio Barre on James Island.
SeamonWhiteside Offers Strategies to Create a Workplace Promoting Employee Growth and Personal Development
CHARLESTON, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is offering strategies to develop a workspace that promotes employee growth and personal development. These actionable tips foster an environment where employees are better supported, trained, and mentored in their careers. Creating a workplace where growth...
Click Communication Arts recognized for prestigious web design award
Basel, Switzerland – The Web Excellence Awards, a leading international interactive web awards competition, has announced the 2022 award winners to highlight this year's "best of the best" in web design and development. Click Communication Arts, based on Charleston, SC was recognized for their excellence with the excellence award...
