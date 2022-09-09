An individual in the Midlands region has died from the West Nile Virus, becoming the state's first death from the virus this year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in 2022. Nine of the 11 confirmed human cases are from the Midlands region; six of the cases are residents of Richland County. West Nile Virus has also been detected in 5 birds and 38 mosquito samples.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO