JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 9th, 2022. 15,525 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Trumann (7,766) beats Hoxie (6,725) by 1,041 votes, East Poinsett County (1,034) was 3rd. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Cade Hatton strips, scoots, and scores, it’s a 53 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Wildcats beat Manila 42-7 for their first win of the season.

TRUMANN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO