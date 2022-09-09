ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kait 8

2 arrested in pregnant woman’s shooting

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested two people suspected of shooting a pregnant woman. According to a Thursday news release from the Wynne Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Kaila Henry and 26-year-old Darian Nauden in connection with the Sept. 12 shooting in the 800-block of Martin Luther King Street.
WYNNE, AR
Kait 8

Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

ArDOT crews urging caution on roadway near construction

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Roadwork will occur on Highway 63 in Lawrence, Greene, and Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the roadwork was beginning Sept. 12 on Highway 63. ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said crews are hard at work. Workers will be moving in and...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The second annual St. Jude Ironman Memphis will return to the 901 on Saturday, Oct. 1, and organizers are still looking for volunteers. The ultimate test of fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude will take place centered around Shelby Farms Park. Race Director Erika Larsen believes year two...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Trumann wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 9th, 2022. 15,525 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Trumann (7,766) beats Hoxie (6,725) by 1,041 votes, East Poinsett County (1,034) was 3rd. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Cade Hatton strips, scoots, and scores, it’s a 53 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Wildcats beat Manila 42-7 for their first win of the season.
TRUMANN, AR

