FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Kait 8
2 arrested in pregnant woman’s shooting
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested two people suspected of shooting a pregnant woman. According to a Thursday news release from the Wynne Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Kaila Henry and 26-year-old Darian Nauden in connection with the Sept. 12 shooting in the 800-block of Martin Luther King Street.
Kait 8
City and county leaders working to move forward 1 week after deadly shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis city leaders say public safety is their top priority following a violent week of crimes last week. Right now, Memphis City Council members say they’re focused on getting more help from the state and county to patrol the city. These conversations take place as...
Kait 8
Donated land gives sheriff’s department a chance to train real situations
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”. That statement can be seen with Lacy’s Landfill, giving the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department a chance to use an abandoned house on their property. The house will be torn down soon and added...
Kait 8
Memphis City Council approves return of MATA to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A major change is coming in how residents in West Memphis can get around. The Memphis City Council approved the return of Memphis Area Transit Authority service to West Memphis!. You may remember MATA ended service across the river back in 2018 due to low...
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
Kait 8
Crafty crooks trying to scam vendors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Scammers are apparently trying to cash in on a free event. The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will host its annual fall arts and craft fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The library does not charge vendor fees for booth space. But...
Kait 8
ArDOT crews urging caution on roadway near construction
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Roadwork will occur on Highway 63 in Lawrence, Greene, and Craighead County. The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the roadwork was beginning Sept. 12 on Highway 63. ArDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said crews are hard at work. Workers will be moving in and...
Kait 8
St. Jude Ironman Memphis looking for volunteers as race approaches
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The second annual St. Jude Ironman Memphis will return to the 901 on Saturday, Oct. 1, and organizers are still looking for volunteers. The ultimate test of fitness, endurance, and mental fortitude will take place centered around Shelby Farms Park. Race Director Erika Larsen believes year two...
Kait 8
Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, preps for trip to Memphis
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tuesday means Red Wolves on the mic. Arkansas State football held their weekly press conference. They’re renewing their rivalry with Memphis. Saturday marks the 61st edition of the red & blue regional clash. A-State is looking for their first win in the series since 2012.
Kait 8
Trumann wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/9/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 9th, 2022. 15,525 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page, a new record. Trumann (7,766) beats Hoxie (6,725) by 1,041 votes, East Poinsett County (1,034) was 3rd. In the final seconds of the 2nd quarter, Cade Hatton strips, scoots, and scores, it’s a 53 yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. The Wildcats beat Manila 42-7 for their first win of the season.
