Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50

Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With TNT

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return as an analyst for TNT this coming season, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wade has spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT made an offer to retain him as part of the crew, but the former shooting guard declined in order to pursue other business ventures.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Steph Curry Reveals He Regrets Not Boycotting NBA Game

Warriors guard Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball on the floor, but one of his biggest regrets is taking it during Game 4 in the first round of the 2014 Western Conference Playoffs. It's before that game that then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was found using racial slurs on...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Shaq College News

Shaquille O'Neal has done quite a bit off the basketball court. The legendary NBA star has ventured off into the business world in several different areas, along with the educational world. According to one report, O'Neal even paid for some of his friends to take classes with him, so the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Calls Out The League: NBA World Reacts

On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been fined $10 million and suspended for one year. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't believe that punishment is harsh enough. After conducting an investigation into Sarver's alleged behavior, the NBA discovered that he used the N-word...
NBA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Praying For Zydrunas Ilgauskas' Family

Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his family are dealing with the tragic loss of his wife Jennifer, who passed away this week. Jennifer Ilgauskas, 50, was the owner of several physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics in Ohio. She and Zydrunas had two sons, Deividas and Povilas. "Her family...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Suns Star Chris Paul Criticizes NBA's Punishment Decision

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul condemned team owner Robert Sarver's actions and the league's corresponding discipline. The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following findings that he made racist and misogynistic comments. According to the 43-page report, he reportedly used the N-word at least five times. He also made "crude or sex-related comments," including "demeaning conduct" toward female employees.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

LeBron James Calls Out NBA Over Punishment Decision

LeBron James criticized the NBA's handling of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who received a one-year suspension and $10 million fine after an investigation determined he made racist and misogynistic remarks. On Wednesday night, after commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference defending the league's punishment, the Los Angeles Lakers...
NBA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
