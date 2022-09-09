Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star's Wife Reportedly Dead At 50
Late Tuesday night, the sports world learned some devastating news when the wife of a former player passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, passed away this week, according to an obituary set up for her. She was 50 years old. "Jennifer's approach to her...
Dwyane Wade Reportedly Makes Decision On Future With TNT
NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade will not return as an analyst for TNT this coming season, per sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Wade has spent three years covering NBA action for the network. TNT made an offer to retain him as part of the crew, but the former shooting guard declined in order to pursue other business ventures.
Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time
Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
Steph Curry Reveals He Regrets Not Boycotting NBA Game
Warriors guard Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball on the floor, but one of his biggest regrets is taking it during Game 4 in the first round of the 2014 Western Conference Playoffs. It's before that game that then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was found using racial slurs on...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Shaq College News
Shaquille O'Neal has done quite a bit off the basketball court. The legendary NBA star has ventured off into the business world in several different areas, along with the educational world. According to one report, O'Neal even paid for some of his friends to take classes with him, so the...
LeBron Calls Out The League: NBA World Reacts
On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been fined $10 million and suspended for one year. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James doesn't believe that punishment is harsh enough. After conducting an investigation into Sarver's alleged behavior, the NBA discovered that he used the N-word...
Look: NBA World Praying For Zydrunas Ilgauskas' Family
Former Cleveland Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his family are dealing with the tragic loss of his wife Jennifer, who passed away this week. Jennifer Ilgauskas, 50, was the owner of several physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics in Ohio. She and Zydrunas had two sons, Deividas and Povilas. "Her family...
Suns Star Chris Paul Criticizes NBA's Punishment Decision
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul condemned team owner Robert Sarver's actions and the league's corresponding discipline. The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million following findings that he made racist and misogynistic comments. According to the 43-page report, he reportedly used the N-word at least five times. He also made "crude or sex-related comments," including "demeaning conduct" toward female employees.
LeBron James Calls Out NBA Over Punishment Decision
LeBron James criticized the NBA's handling of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who received a one-year suspension and $10 million fine after an investigation determined he made racist and misogynistic remarks. On Wednesday night, after commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference defending the league's punishment, the Los Angeles Lakers...
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN
For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
Q&A With Sheryl Swoopes: AT&T 5G Game View, Future Of WNBA, Dawn Staley's Impact
The legendary Sheryl Swoopes keeps finding new ways to elevate the WNBA. Swoopes, the first-ever player to be signed to the WNBA, had an incredible career on the hardwood. She won four WNBA championships, was a six-time All-Star and led the league in scoring twice. Now, Swoopes is spreading the...
