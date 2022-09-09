ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 13

Mike from NH
5d ago

So Duke will stand by her false allegations! Ridiculous!! Her Aunt has a history of making the same type of false allegations as she just made! Duke has no balls to reprimand her at all so this is not surprising one but!!

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Prominent Coach Responds To The Nebraska Job Rumors

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren has been a popular name floated around for head coaching jobs in recent years due to his tremendous work with the Wolfpack. But how does he feel about the idea of being a candidate for the now-vacant Nebraska job?. Apparently, Doeren feels like it's...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
610K+
Followers
75K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy