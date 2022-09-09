This Coffee Shop In Texas Was Ranked The Best In The US Beating Places In Major Cities

Austin is the official home of the best coffee shop in the United States, according to a 2022 report published by Big 7 Travel — a website for travel tips and recommendations.

Out of the 50 coffee shops that appear on the list, Austin's Try Hard Coffee Roasters won the title, beating local coffee shops in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and even Maui in Hawaii.

So, why Try Hard Coffee Roasters? According to the reviewing website, the decision was made based on a ranking system that includes critic reviews, customer feedback, presentation, location, and accessibility, among a few other criteria.

Contrary to what its name entitles, Try Hard seems to make things look easy. Their shop stands out for its original brews, the good music ambiance, and the fact that its coffee is roasted in-house.

Their patio installations seem to be a great place to have a chill morning or afternoon while you enjoy a cappuccino, a café latte, or any of their signature drinks.

Try Hard also offers a variety of tacos that will fulfill anyone’s cravings, even if you have a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, and an all-day breakfast menu.

"A Try Hard is someone who puts maximum effort into anything they do. We named our business Try Hard because our team pushes the limits on everything — customer service, food, beverage, environment... we will never be satisfied with ourselves which is the curse of a Try Hard," you can read on their site.

Try Hard Coffee Roasters opened its doors in June 2020 and currently has a rating of 4.8 stars on Google and 4.3 on its Facebook page.