Early in his career as a recruiter in the tech industry, Justin Kidder ’11 earned the nickname “the wizard” from his coworkers. When he noticed there were few blogs focused in the staffing industry, he created a blog—wizardsourcer.com—to promote industry trends. Along with the blog, he’s gone on to write and self-publish several books to help tech recruiters and job-seekers. Kidder, who earned a B.A. in Business from Bethel, continues developing a niche as a tech recruiter, staffing expert, and corporate trainer. Here, Kidder reflects on his path from Bethel to his current role as a senior technical recruiter for Amazon.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO