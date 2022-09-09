ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh

Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4

A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.6 million

A 3,488-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Avon Drive in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 25, 2022 for $1,600,000, or $459 per square foot. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:. A...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealthcare#Wakemed#Wakemed Unitedhealthcare#Cbs#Wncn
cbs17

Apex woman internationally recognized for victims advocacy work

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — When a crime victim or survivor needs help with physical or emotional recovery with support or aid as they go through the justice system, they’ll likely cross paths with Danica Coleman. She’s the Apex Police Department’s only victim advocate on staff. Coleman joined the...
APEX, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy