Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forumsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh ImprovThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Raleigh
Best known for its extensive number of universities and oak trees, the capital city of Raleigh, North Carolina, is one destination you don’t want to skip if you’re planning a trip across the East Coast. I love spending extra time at the city’s museums and botanical gardens to...
'He's legendary here': Harris Teeter employee receives emotional sendoff from Raleigh community
Raleigh, N.C. — After 23 years, a beloved grocery store employee worked his final shift at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter Tuesday. When the community found out Tim McCloud was leaving, they decided to hold a fundraiser to show him how much he's meant to them over the years - and ended up giving him a life-changing sendoff.
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Wake County the week of Sep. 4
A house in Raleigh that sold for $5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 498 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $607,285. The average price per square foot was $238.
cbs17
City of Raleigh hiring 15 ‘community connectors’: Here’s what that means
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Raleigh is hiring people to bridge the gap between communities and City Hall. The city is hiring 15 ‘Community Connectors’ as part of a pilot program. Raleigh Community Engagement Manager Tiesha Hinton said the purpose of the connectors is to...
Pendo lays off 5% of workforce, including a few dozen in Raleigh
RALEIGH – More layoffs have swept across the Triangle and North Carolina, with Pendo layoffs affecting some workers in the region. The Raleigh-headquartered tech unicorn has laid off 45 positions across the company, a spokesperson confirmed to WRAL TechWire on Monday. Less than half of those laid off by...
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Raleigh sells for $1.6 million
A 3,488-square-foot house built in 2018 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Avon Drive in Raleigh was sold on Aug. 25, 2022 for $1,600,000, or $459 per square foot. The property sits on a 7,841-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also recently been sold:. A...
WRAL
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
Raleigh community surprises longtime Harris Teeter employee with gift of nearly $23K in sendoff party ahead of transfer
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to a store closer to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has...
cbs17
Durham violence interrupters conduct 1,300+ mediations in FY 2022, but community calls for more transparency
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As Durham continues to grapple with the problem with gun violence, members of the group Bull City United said they are constantly working to address the problem through conducting mediations in the community. Funded by both city and county tax dollars, Bull City United is...
Live flies & no hair restraints: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 13)
At one Raleigh Mexican restaurant this week, warm tortillas were being stored in grocery bags.
cbs17
Wake County plans to survey 2,000 residents. Here’s what leaders want to figure out
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You might soon get a phone call or an email asking what you think of Wake County. County officials said Tuesday they’re surveying residents about their quality of live and the issues the community is facing. The county has a contract with Probolsky Research...
cbs17
Apex woman internationally recognized for victims advocacy work
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — When a crime victim or survivor needs help with physical or emotional recovery with support or aid as they go through the justice system, they’ll likely cross paths with Danica Coleman. She’s the Apex Police Department’s only victim advocate on staff. Coleman joined the...
Do you earn a living wage? Here’s how much you’d have to make in Triangle counties
The Triangle counties are among the most expensive counties in North Carolina when it comes to meeting basic needs for a family of four.
Wake Sheriff Baker defends himself in light of petition for removal from office
Raleigh, N.C. — Sheriff Gerald Baker has responded Wednesday to a petition to remove him from office that was filed on Monday. State law allows voters to petition for the removal of a political office-holder with just five signatures. Because the Wake County District Attorney was not one of those signing this petition, Baker says it should be dismissed.
Triangle sees increased housing inventory, but higher mortgage rates lead to rising rents
While some Triangle homebuyers are still making all-cash offers, there has been a marked decrease in investors swooping in to buy properties.
What you need to know before the REAL ID deadline
State Department of Motor Vehicles leaders are reminding people about getting their Real ID.
3rd person arrested, charged in Roxboro murder
A man was arrested and charged in connection with a Roxboro murder, according to police.
cbs17
‘Shame on you’: Wake County woman discusses jury duty scam call
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County mother wants viewers to know about a scam that almost ensnared her daughter who was told she owed hundreds of dollars to stay out of jail. It’s a fake law enforcement scam that uses high pressure and intimidation. The scam is...
WRAL
Long-time Harris Teeter employee surprised by $22K gift from community at sendoff party
Raleigh, N.C. — A longtime clerk at a Raleigh Harris Teeter got a big sendoff and a big surprise Tuesday night on his last day before he transfers to store to his home. Tim, who just worked his last day at the Glenwood Village Harris Teeter, has been an employee there for 20 years.
1 injured in Raleigh shooting
One person injured after shooting in Raleigh near Wake Tech Campus Sunday afternoon.
