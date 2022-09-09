Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres
The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
yourbigsky.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns
Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
montanarightnow.com
Fire personnel on scene of fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge
DEER LODGE, Mont. - A fire has been found on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, fire personnel are responding and air attacks are en route. At this time the fire is estimated to be between 50 to 100 acres large and...
montanarightnow.com
Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
Black bear captured near downtown Helena
Helena Police and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park responded to the incident near the intersection of 6th Ave and Raleigh Street.
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
Butte 'living legend' honored for lifetime of shoeshines
Spaghetti is Stevie’s favorite food, so the Uptown Cafe is donating proceeds from the lunch to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
montanasports.com
Helena physical therapists advise parents to hold off on early sports specialization
HELENA — It’s becoming more and more common that young athletes specialize in one sport at a young age, usually in hopes of getting a college scholarship, or even going pro. Studies show that specialization can actually end up hurting the child more than helping them. “They think...
KULR8
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Elko Daily Free Press
After 150 years, mining continues in Butte, Montana
When travelers are sailing along the interstate in mountainous western Montana and they look over and see Butte, the city is sure to make an impression. As you drive along Interstate 90 or 15 and descend from or ascend toward the Continental Divide, you see the city laid out along the valley and hillside, with the enormous Berkeley Pit with its stripes of multi-colored earth stretched above the town.
4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire
Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Butte community meeting addresses crisis in drug abuse and overdose
Some people in Butte believe dangerous drugs and overdose have reached a crisis level in this community and they’re gathering to take action against this problem.
montanarightnow.com
'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season
HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
