montanarightnow.com

No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres

The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in these Montana towns

Oktoberfest is a yearly celebration in Germany and has made its way into the Treasure State. Several towns in Montana are celebrating Oktoberfest, which is guaranteed to be a fun-filled weekend event. The Great Northwest Oktoberfest 2022 is hosted in beautiful Whitefish, Montana, and is celebrated for not one but...
WHITEFISH, MT
montanarightnow.com

Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
BASIN, MT
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
Elko Daily Free Press

After 150 years, mining continues in Butte, Montana

When travelers are sailing along the interstate in mountainous western Montana and they look over and see Butte, the city is sure to make an impression. As you drive along Interstate 90 or 15 and descend from or ascend toward the Continental Divide, you see the city laid out along the valley and hillside, with the enormous Berkeley Pit with its stripes of multi-colored earth stretched above the town.
BUTTE, MT
96.3 The Blaze

4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire

Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

'He’s been an explosive player for us': Carroll's Hunter Peck excelling early in sophomore season

HELENA — A bigger, faster, stronger and more physical version of Hunter Peck has the sophomore edge rusher poised for a break-out campaign. Peck, out of Windsor, Colorado, bulked up to around 230 pounds this off-season, transitioning from a more traditional defensive end to Carroll’s “ROCK” position where a little more versatility is warranted.
HELENA, MT

