A Fond du Lac radio legend has died. Joe Goeser, who spent nearly a half century at KFIZ radio, died early Wednesday morning at the age of 97. After graduating from high school Clarence “Joe” Goeser started at KFIZ in 1944 where he would spend his entire radio career. He became the voice that people would wake up to as the morning show host and voice of high school sports play-by-play for many years. Goeser hosted many shows and did the play-by-play coverage of many sports, baseball being his favorite. “I always wanted to be a sports guy,” he said, reflecting that his dream job became a reality. “I started the early show at 6 a.m., but later it was changed to 5 a.m. The radio show was broadcast Monday through Friday,” though he notes that he occasionally did the show seven days a week. Goeser’s popularity soared with the “Josh Crunchmeyer Show.” Goeser credited his barber, Peachy Powers, for coming up with that name. Every Saturday, the show ran from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It was noted that many people took their lunch break over that period to listen to the program. Joe said he still had many people call him Josh well into his 90s and he always enjoyed responding to it when they did. “It’s nice to be remembered for what you did” Radio Plus salutes Joe and is thinking of his family at this time.

19 HOURS AGO