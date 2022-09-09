Read full article on original website
Local and Area Soccer and Volleyball Athletes In Action
Girls Volleyball and Boys Soccer are on the lakeshore area high school sports schedule this evening. In Volleyball action, the Two Rivers Raiders travel to Seymour, Mishicot is at Sevastopol, Oostburg goes to Reedsville, Brillion heads north to Kewaunee, Sheboygan North has a road trip to Kenosha St. Joe’s and Sheboygan Lutheran is at Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah.
Local and Area High School Football Recognized in Coaches and Media Weekly Polls
The Two Rivers Raiders remain undefeated and unscored upon thru four games yet haven’t received any recognition until this week where the wissports.net coaches poll lists them at number 10 in Division Four. Freedom is ranked third. The defending Division Seven State Champion Reedsville Panthers drop just two spots...
Marquette Volleyball Sweeps UW-Green Bay
Golden Eagles volleyball has swept a second straight in-state opponent. Marquette blanked U-W Green Bay Tuesday night at home 3-0. Outside hitters Jenna Reitsma and Aubrey Hamilton had 11 kills apiece. The visiting Phoenix were paced by nine kills from Alexandra Zakutney. Marquette was boosted by 10 service aces. The...
Clifton Steps Down As Football Coach At Appleton West
From the Fox Valley comes word that the Appleton West football coach is stepping down after just four games with the team. Jeremy Clifton said he is leaving the coaching and teaching professions for the foreseeable future, largely citing health concerns. The Terrors (1-and-3) are scheduled to host Marian Central...
Door County Pulse
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Eagles Win Defensive Struggle Against Bears, Remain Undefeated
Southern Door tallied only one touchdown Sept. 9, but that was enough scoring for the Eagles to record a 6-0 Packerland Conference home victory over the Bonduel Bears. After a scoreless first half, Southern Door found paydirt in the third quarter on a six-yard touchdown pass from Drew Daoust to Jack Peterson.
Volleyball: Badgers, Golden Eagles Claim Weekend Sweeps
The Badgers and Golden Eagles have both claimed weekend sweeps in college volleyball. Wisconsin won its fourth straight match against visiting Campbell Saturday afternoon. Redshirt senior Danielle Hart had five stuffs and freshman Gulce Guctekin contributed three service aces. Marquette ran its season record to 6-1 Sunday by sweeping UW-Milwaukee.
Donations Still Needed For Jerry Bonino Field Entrance and Signage
Fundraising efforts continue and are much-needed for the new press box and signage honoring football coach Jerry Bonino at Two Rivers High School. Hundreds of Raider fans attended a pre-game reception and halftime ceremony that officially changed the name of the playing surface to Jerry Bonino Field on August 19th.
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather
(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
Four People Arrested During HS Football Game In Wauwatosa
Police say four people were arrested during a high school football game in Wauwota Friday night. Wauwatosa East High School was playing Milwaukee Lutheran when officers were called to Hart Park to deal with a fight. Police were also told one person had a gun in the stands – so...
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
Kiel Police Chief Announces Retirement
The Chief of Police in Kiel has announced his retirement. Chief Dave Funkhouser made the announcement in a post on the Kiel Police Department Facebook page. He explained that he began battling a serious health condition in 2013, but after 9 years of fighting coupled with additional stress, the unspecified condition has taken its toll.
Paul J. Dvorachek
Paul J. Dvorachek, 79, of Manitowoc, died peacefully at home early Saturday, September 10, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. He had been battling metastatic renal cancer since his recent diagnosis in May of 2022. Paul was born February 23, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Steve and Catherine (Radey) Dvorachek. He attended Washington High School, Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1961. He entered the United States Army in 1964, serving both at Fort Bragg, North Carolina and in Paris, France before being honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1968. On November 29, 1969, Paul married the love of his life, the former Nancy J. Greig, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Manitowoc. Paul was employed for over 28 years by the Safety-Kleen Corporation in both New Berlin, WI and Elgin, IL. He retired in 2000.
9-15-22 local radio legend joe goeser dies
A Fond du Lac radio legend has died. Joe Goeser, who spent nearly a half century at KFIZ radio, died early Wednesday morning at the age of 97. After graduating from high school Clarence “Joe” Goeser started at KFIZ in 1944 where he would spend his entire radio career. He became the voice that people would wake up to as the morning show host and voice of high school sports play-by-play for many years. Goeser hosted many shows and did the play-by-play coverage of many sports, baseball being his favorite. “I always wanted to be a sports guy,” he said, reflecting that his dream job became a reality. “I started the early show at 6 a.m., but later it was changed to 5 a.m. The radio show was broadcast Monday through Friday,” though he notes that he occasionally did the show seven days a week. Goeser’s popularity soared with the “Josh Crunchmeyer Show.” Goeser credited his barber, Peachy Powers, for coming up with that name. Every Saturday, the show ran from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It was noted that many people took their lunch break over that period to listen to the program. Joe said he still had many people call him Josh well into his 90s and he always enjoyed responding to it when they did. “It’s nice to be remembered for what you did” Radio Plus salutes Joe and is thinking of his family at this time.
Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game
Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.
Paul C. Senn
Paul C. Senn, age 49, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. Paul was born on December 23, 1972 in Green Bay to George Senn and the late Elizabeth (Brzozowski) Senn. He graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers with the class on 1991. On October 2, 1999, Paul married DeeAnn Bianchetti in Manitowoc County. He had worked as a CNC technician at various manufacturing companies. Paul’s life always revolved around his family. He was a father to six children, numerous foster children, and a father figure to many others.
Extra police presence at Oshkosh West HS following ‘vague threat’
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on Wednesday. The Oshkosh Police Department announced that three would be an extra police presence at Oshkosh West High School on September 14 out of an abundance of caution. The department says that on September 13 around 8:30 p.m., it was made aware of images circulating on social media that indicated a vague threat to Oshkosh West.
Heavy Rainfall Causes Big Problems In South East Wisconsin
Heavy rainfall that set some records has caused some big problems for southeastern Wisconsin. Just over 9.75 inches of rain was measured in Racine County Sunday. Officials say some people living in Waukesha woke up Monday morning to nearly a foot of water in their casements after a seven-inch downpour overnight.
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
