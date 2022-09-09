Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Related
Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
East Hartford teen admits role in Subway robbery, police say
An East Hartford teenager has admitted involvement in the March 24 armed robbery of the Subway sandwich shop at Main Street and Burnside Avenue, police say. DEFENDANT: Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has his address listed as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road in East Hartford. FELONY CHARGES: First-degree robbery,...
Suspect arrested for Newington burglary
Police said the incident occurred December 17, 2021. Police said burglary tools belonging to the Town of Newington, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, pole trimmers and other tools valued at more than $8,000.000 were missing.
Register Citizen
Hartford man posted video on social media of homicide witness testifying, police say
HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on charges related to witness tampering. Kyle Haye, 34, of Farmington Avenue, was charged Wednesday with tampering with a witness and inciting injury to person for his role in distributing footage of a witness testimony on social media, according to police. Bond was set at $250,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Man asking for change pulls knife on woman in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in Springfield Tuesday.
Register Citizen
Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
Register Citizen
Police: Investigation underway after man shot in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday. East Hartford police said they responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Garden Street for a report of shots fired on Wednesday night. There, officers located a male who had been shot, East Hartford Police Department spokesperson Marc Caruso said.
Register Citizen
Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say
HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer
NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
Waterbury Homicide claims 26-year old male
He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 11:03 AM. After an investigation, police believe the victim was shot in the parking lot at the Colonial Grocer, on Colonial Avenue. This is Waterbury’s 12th homicide.
Hartford Man Found Dead In Crashed Car From Gunshot Wound, Police Say
A Connecticut man died after he was shot while driving a car and crashed. The incident took place in Hartford around 1 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Hillside Avenue. The victim, identified as Jose Arriaga, age 28, of Hartford, was discovered when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 26, fatally shot in Waterbury grocery store parking lot
WATERBURY — Police say a man died after he was apparently shot in the parking lot of a local supermarket. Waterbury police responded to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room, according to police. The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead minutes before officers arrived at the hospital, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 charged after troopers find 148 packages of drugs during Hartford traffic stop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A trooper arrested two people this week after 148 packages of drugs were found during a traffic stop near Hartford, according to an announcement Tuesday from Connecticut State Police. A trooper pulled over a van after it sped past an unmarked cruiser at about 10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 91, […]
Register Citizen
Bristol police: Bullets fly from cars as people chase and shoot at each other
BRISTOL — Several cars were involved as occupants chased and shot at each other around the city Monday, prompting a multi-town police pursuit, police said. No one was injured, Bristol Police Lt. Craig O’Connor said in a news release. Police received multiple 911 calls for shots being fired...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
Register Citizen
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
Register Citizen
Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School
NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Register Citizen
Suspects in Greenwich armed robbery arrested after cross-country trip, police say
GREENWICH — The duo arrested in the violent robbery of a central Greenwich store in the summer appeared to be traveling cross-country, “stealing and selling designer merchandise” along the way, according to an arrest warrant application. Investigators probing the June 25 robbery — in which a handgun...
Register Citizen
Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'
SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
Comments / 1