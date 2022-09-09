ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

WTNH

Hartford police arrest man for filming witness testimony, threatening online

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a man after he allegedly filmed a witness testifying in court and posted threats with the video on social media. On June 23, the Hartford Police Intelligence Division received a tip regarding a video circulating on social media that depicted a witness in a courtroom testifying in a […]
HARTFORD, CT
Meriden, CT
Register Citizen

Police: ID unknown of person found dead in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — Local police are investigating after a person was found dead Tuesday near the town line. West Hartford police received a call about the discovery of a body in the 400-block of Prospect Avenue about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Amanda Martin said. She wouldn't say whether the person was found inside or outside, how police believe the person died or whether the deceased was a man, woman or child.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Investigation underway after man shot in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Police say they are investigating after a man was shot on Wednesday. East Hartford police said they responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and Garden Street for a report of shots fired on Wednesday night. There, officers located a male who had been shot, East Hartford Police Department spokesperson Marc Caruso said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hartford man, 28, killed in city's 27th homicide of year, police say

HARTFORD — A city man was killed after an overnight shooting, police said Tuesday morning. It is the 27th homicide of the year in the capital city,. The man has been identified as Jose Arriago, 28, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police hunt for second suspect in oyster festival attack on officer

NORWALK — City police say an officer who was assaulted at the oyster festival over the weekend is recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery. The officer, whose identity has not been released, suffered a head injury and fractured arm on Saturday when police say he was attacked by two men after he broke up a separate fight.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 26, fatally shot in Waterbury grocery store parking lot

WATERBURY — Police say a man died after he was apparently shot in the parking lot of a local supermarket. Waterbury police responded to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at the emergency room, according to police. The victim, identified as a 26-year-old man, was pronounced dead minutes before officers arrived at the hospital, police said.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury parking lot

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Waterbury on Tuesday. Authorities said a man was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. The 26-year-old man was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital where he died, police said. He has not been identified.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Ledyard police charge man with assault, risk of injury to a minor

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man for an alleged assault and risk of injury to a minor on Saturday. Ledyard police said they responded to the report of a possible physical altercation between a male and a female on Gallup Hill Road. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim and discovered visible […]
LEDYARD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Reported gunfire briefly shuts down South Norwalk School

NORWALK — Police are investigating after reported gunshots were heard, sending the South Norwalk School briefly into lock-out mode Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m. Monday, Norwalk police said they received a report of "what sounded like shots fired" near the school. "Officers responded, and out of an abundance of...
Register Citizen

Suspects in Greenwich armed robbery arrested after cross-country trip, police say

GREENWICH — The duo arrested in the violent robbery of a central Greenwich store in the summer appeared to be traveling cross-country, “stealing and selling designer merchandise” along the way, according to an arrest warrant application. Investigators probing the June 25 robbery — in which a handgun...
Register Citizen

Police: South Windsor resident scares off burglar who thought home was 'abandoned'

SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police arrested a Manchester man on a burglary charge Sunday after they say a resident scared him off when he tried breaking into her Troy Road home. Andre J. Cancel, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree breach of peace. He was released on $2,500 bond and is due to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester on Sept. 28.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

