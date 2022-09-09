ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

KIMA TV

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Key News Network

Vacant Home Burns in Renton

Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
RENTON, WA

