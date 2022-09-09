Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home
SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
kpug1170.com
Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island
SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
Family searching for answers 2 years after Anacortes woman went missing
ANACORTES, Wash. — It’s been two years since Laynee Westbrook disappeared from Anacortes, and her family is still fighting to find her. “We're not giving up,” said Emily Pepper, Westbrook’s sister-in-law. “We're not going to stop, and she deserves it.”. Westbrook's family has been fighting...
KOMO News
Snohomish County deputies say a man was shot in the head overnight in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was shot in the head in Snohomish County early Monday morning. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an assault-with-a-weapon incident in the 100 block of 127th Street SE in Everett around 1:19 a.m. They found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot to the head.
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Hundreds pay tribute to rideshare driver fatally shot in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Hundreds are mourning the loss of a rideshare driver who was shot and killed Sunday night in Seattle’s Denny Triangle neighborhood. The victim, 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye, leaves behind six children. “It is shocking to me and it’s shocking everybody that something like this can happen,” said...
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
kpug1170.com
Transient man arrested after stabbing near Arne Hanna Aquatic Center
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man remains behind bars after stabbing and robbing a person outside of the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center. Court documents state that officers spoke with the victim at Peacehealth St. Joseph’s Hospital on August 29th. The victim told investigators that the suspect accused him...
kpug1170.com
Work crews rescue two pets from house fire in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A house fire near Whatcom Falls Park prompted nearby work crews to take quick action. The Bellingham Fire Department said that the fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13th, in the 2700 block of Alvarado Drive. Nearby HVAC service workers were able to...
kpug1170.com
Man sentenced for running Whatcom County catalytic converter theft ring
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The gears of justice are slowly turning for a crime that takes just seconds to commit. A man arrested in 2019 for running a catalytic converter theft ring in Whatcom County has just been sentenced after pleading guilty. Court records state that investigators arrested Shawn...
My Clallam County
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man
PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
Man injured during attempted robbery, shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to Fourth Avenue and Battery Street for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish County causes Level 3 evacuations
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – The Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skyomish has burned 7,600 acres and has put Level 3 evacuations in place. Right now, detours are in place and you’re asked to drive with caution if you’re in the area. Last Updated: Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.
q13fox.com
2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
q13fox.com
Kent Police looking to ID suspects caught on camera brutally beating a woman during robbery
KENT, Wash. - Kent Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who violently assaulted a woman, stole her phone and tossed it out of their car window. According to police, the assault occurred on June 20 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. The victim, Kimberli Johnson, said the incident may have sparked over a dispute.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man sentenced for mother’s murder
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man who shot and killed his mother late last year has been sentenced. 36-year-old Erich Abrams will spend over 21 years in jail followed by three years of probation, according to court documents. Abrams shot and killed his mother, Maryann Abrams, at her home...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
Snohomish, Skagit County solid waste facilities may have to close temporarily due to excess garbage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Garbage is piling up at solid waste facilities in Snohomish and Skagit counties due to challenges transporting it to regional waste centers via railway. Both counties have been experiencing issues finding enough storage containers to transport garbage from transfer stations. The mounting garbage is prompting...
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
Vacant Home Burns in Renton
Renton, WA: A home, possibly in the midst of remodeling, burned early Sunday morning, Sept. 11, in the city of Renton. Puget Sound Fire Crews were called to a fully involved fire at approximately 2:21 a.m. at a residence on the 1600 block Edmonds Avenue Northeast. Upon arrival, crews decided...
