Britney Spears Changes Instagram Bio Name, Fueling Fan Speculation

Britney Spears on Thursday changed her name on Instagram to "Channel 8" without any type of announcement or explanation.

Fans of the singer have since speculated on the meaning behind the new title, with some tying it to the date of the change (September 8), while others think it could be a tip-off to forthcoming news of a new project.

Currently, Spears is riding high on the success of "Hold Me Closer," her recent collaboration with Elton John. The song—based on John's classic "Tiny Dancer" with references to his other tracks including "The One" and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"—became an instant hit after it dropped last month. Spears celebrated its success soon after its release in a video to John she posted on social media, with many fans thinking "Channel 8" could be related to another music-related release.

The name change on Instagram isn't the only time the star has referenced the number eight in recent days. On September 4, Spears posted a video on Instagram that many amateur detectives are using as a clue. The clip shows someone drawing an 8 on an eight of diamonds playing card.

"8 sideways is infinity or am I making that up????" Spears wrote in the caption for the post.

Some fans think maybe Spears will release a new album soon with "infinity" in the title, or perhaps the word will be used in relation to a new product or endorsement.

However, that was hardly the only theory.

"Channel 8 is also a fictional TV channel in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) related to Captain America's story," Twitter user @PeterPaulMary_ wrote. "Is Britney joining the MCU? OMG."

Others said that perhaps Spears feels a kinship to the number due to its astrological significance. Twitter user @PeterPaulMary_ also shared a post from an astrology website that explained how the number "resonates with authority, self-confidence, inner-strength, inner wisdom, social status, ego and at the same time has to love for humanity and a desire for peace."

Britney Spears is seen on the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. The singer's new Instagram name has fans guessing its meaning. Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

In this regard, "channel" could be used as a verb, as if the pop star is trying to channel the number for strength or peace. Spears has been experiencing turmoil recently with her family. After her ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke in an interview about how she's estranged from the two teenage sons they share, she began a public dispute with her 15-year-old son, Jayden.

The falling out with her son follows Spears lashing out at her mother and sister. She had claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, was behind the idea of the strict conservatorship that ended last year that saw her father making her personal and financial decisions for 13 years. Meanwhile, she accused her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, of promoting her book "at my expense."

Whatever the meaning is behind the Instagram name change, many fans are taking note.

"I have no idea what Britney Spears means by channel 8, but if she says so y'all better be channeling number f**king 8," wrote Twitter user @evlgntnc.

Newsweek reached out to a Spears' representative for comment.