How Britney Spears' Latest 'Problematic' Posts Are Alienating Die-Hard Fans
Britney Spears' fans have argued that her recent "problematic" social media posts are to be expected, after what she went through with her conservatorship, and numerous personal issues. The pop star has become incredibly vocal and honest online, especially on Instagram, since regaining full control of her own life. Recent...
Meghan Markle Appearing To Be Ignored at Windsor Goes Viral: 'Rude!'
A video of a member of the public appearing to ignore Meghan Markle during the royal's walkabout at Windsor Castle, England, on Saturday has gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 11 million views in 24 hours. Meghan met with crowds of the British public for the first time since...
Oprah Shuts Down Chat With Gayle King Over Harry and Meghan Bombshells
Oprah Winfrey said she was "as surprised by the bombshell" interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "as anybody else." Oprah was asked about the prospects of a royal reconciliation by Gayle King in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death and she said she didn't get involved in "family business."
Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Bride Left 'Mortified' Over X-Rated Spelling Mistake on Wedding Menus
Guests were left expecting something far less traditional than a duck liver pate after seeing the menu with the hilarious error.
'I Was a Playboy Bunny in The 60s'
All I'd ever heard about Playboy was the pin-up where women posed nude. At first I thought, no way.
Charles and Meghan's Treatment of Royal Staff Gets Similar Response
King Charles III and Meghan Markle have both been accused of being rude to staff in the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain's new monarch, 73, appeared to grow frustrated during the meeting of the Accession Council at which he was formally proclaimed king. Charles was signing an oath...
Beyoncé Fans Question Theme of her Birthday Bash: 'Everyone Looks a Mess'
According to actress Megan Fox on Instagram, the theme for the party was "roller disco," as countless A-listers celebrated the singer's 41st birthday.
Andrew's Interaction With Grieving Princess Eugenie Raises Eyebrows Online
Prince Andrew's gesture of comfort extended to daughter Princess Eugenie as they viewed floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on Saturday, raised eyebrows online after the royal was forced to formally step down from public life earlier this year. The prince, along with his two daughters, Princess...
PnB Rock's Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Stephanie Sibounheuang
The internet hasn't been kind to Stephanie Sibounheuang. The girlfriend of late rapper PnB Rock, Sibounheuang was on the receiving end of a mountain of vitriol after news broke of her boyfriend's shooting death on Monday. The two had been dining at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles at the time, and Sibounheuang had tagged the restaurant's location in a since-deleted Instagram picture of her meal.
Wife Urged Not To Leave Home After Husband 'Walked Out' of 17-Year Marriage
Mumsnet users berated the "selfish" man for leaving his wife "in an incredibly vulnerable state" as she takes care of their newborn baby and older son.
Quinta Brunson Gets Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel After His 'Dumb' Emmy Joke
"Abbott Elementary" star Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel's monologue on his show to attack his Emmys "dumb comedy bit that [went] on a bit too long."
'MasterChef' Season 12 Winner Shocks Fans, Who Claim They Were Played
"MasterChef: Back to Win" fans were convinced that a commercial for a food delivery service had already revealed the Season 12 winner.
Piers Morgan Backs Harry on Uniform Despite Years Tormenting Meghan
Piers Morgan backed Prince Harry's "right to be properly respected for his military service" by wearing a uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. The controversial Talk TV host has been one of Harry and Meghan Markle's most vociferous critics, after nicknaming the duchess "Princess Pinocchio" and losing his previous job at Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe her account of feeling suicidal.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Woman Retracting Funds for Husband's Gift After He Outed Her to Boss Backed
"I was heartbroken and I felt my husband betrayed me" said the hurt Redditer.
Woman Slammed for Refusing to 'Coddle' Her 'Struggling' Single-Mom Sister
"I think it's fine to have parties that don't allow kids to come, but those comments make it clear you were against Emma having this kid," one user commented.
'Law & Order' Actress Agrees With John Oliver That Show Is 'Propaganda'
"I used to think the way it worked on the show was like real life," Diane Neal tweeted, with many crime series canceled after the Black Lives Matter protests.
Kourtney Kardashian's Strict French Fries Rule for Son Sparks Debate
Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that her 12-year-old son hasn't had French fries in a year, prompting a debate online. The eldest Kardashian sister has always promoted a healthy lifestyle and is famous for her brand Poosh, but now the reality TV star is branching out into a new business venture—nutritional supplements.
