My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
A Teen Stood Up to Her Parents After Years of Being Her Step-Sister’s Caregiver & Reddit is Cheering Her On
Raising a family with multiple kids — and especially in a blended family — it makes sense that parents will want to put an emphasis on the new siblings learning to value one another and care for one another. And, when needed, being asked to step in and babysit or help out with younger siblings is part of being a part of a family and a good way to learn responsibility. However, one teen Redditor shared how her parents went too far in making her disabled sibling’s care her responsibility — and she’s struggling to set boundaries as she reaches adulthood and considers whether her role went above and beyond what someone should expect from another child.
Must I Always Invite Twins Over as a Pair?
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son has been close friends with two boys who are twins (“Johnny” and “Sam”) since pre-K. The twins couldn’t be more different—Johnny is a sweet boy, and I am happy he is friends with my son. Sam professes that he’s my son’s best friend, but Sam is controlling, says mean things, and generally seems to make my son feel bad. My son asks for playdates with Johnny and hangs out with him at school. He doesn’t ask to play with Sam anymore, but hasn’t explicitly said he doesn’t want to play with him. To date, I always invite and include both brothers. If they weren’t related, the natural path would be to limit playdates and time with Sam. But while Sam seems like a toxic bully for my son, he’s still just a kid and I feel like he would be crushed to be excluded. But what’s the twin protocol for these things?
Teen finds out mom passed away from cancer when teacher plays message on speakerphone in classroom
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Unlike most people I’ve talked to, I loved high school. High school was one of the most fun, enjoyable times of my life and if I had the chance to go back in time and do anything over again, I would start on my first day of my freshman year and just study more.
Help! My Parents Gave Me a Name That Makes Everyone Think I’m Racist.
Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I am a middle-aged white woman with an East Indian name. I am concerned about appropriation and walking around basically embodying a living micro-aggression. While my parents and I have close connections to India, and my Indian godparents suggested the name, nobody knows that when they meet me. They just meet a white woman with an Indian name.
Help! My Boyfriend’s Ex Wants Him to Be Her Maid of Honor.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: How was everyone’s long weekend? What, besides the fact that it’s now basically time to start shopping for holiday gifts, are you stressing about? Let’s talk!
How to Live With Your Partner’s PTSD
On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Shannon Palus sits down with writer and political scientist Virginia Eubanks. They talk about Virginia’s New York Times magazine essay , “His PTSD, and My Struggle to Live With It,” and how the condition is more widespread than most people realize, even as terms like “trauma” and “triggered” are tossed around cavalierly. Later in the show, they talk about why you shouldn’t give unsolicited advice to people living with PTSD—and what kind of support caregivers of people with PTSD really need.
Help! My Husband Says It’s Part of His Mom’s “Culture” to Comment on My Weight.
Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Fed Up: I am a breastfeeding mother of a toddler. As it tends to go with breastfeeding, I am often very hungry and need extra calories to nourish both myself and my child. I am not overweight—in fact, I now weigh slightly less than my pre-pregnancy weight. I guess you would say I’m an average build (5 feet and six inches tall and about 142 pounds).
