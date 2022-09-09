Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My son has been close friends with two boys who are twins (“Johnny” and “Sam”) since pre-K. The twins couldn’t be more different—Johnny is a sweet boy, and I am happy he is friends with my son. Sam professes that he’s my son’s best friend, but Sam is controlling, says mean things, and generally seems to make my son feel bad. My son asks for playdates with Johnny and hangs out with him at school. He doesn’t ask to play with Sam anymore, but hasn’t explicitly said he doesn’t want to play with him. To date, I always invite and include both brothers. If they weren’t related, the natural path would be to limit playdates and time with Sam. But while Sam seems like a toxic bully for my son, he’s still just a kid and I feel like he would be crushed to be excluded. But what’s the twin protocol for these things?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO