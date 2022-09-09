ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
brproud.com

Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old

SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
SUNSHINE, LA
wbrz.com

Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him

BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7).
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

SMART LIVING: Friends to the rescue - 5 things you should do for a suicidal friend. Health experts say 1.4 million people attempt suicide every year and one in five people who die by suicide express their intent. Updated: 6 hours ago. The chief and officers hit the road on...
BATON ROUGE, LA

