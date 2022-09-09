Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies seize guns, drugs after St. Amant search warrant
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, seizing 24 guns and illegal drugs. According to a news release, 62-year Huey Jacob of St. Amant was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville Sept. 13. His...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for attempted murder of 4-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clyderic Joseph of Lutcher for the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a 4-year-old child, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 25, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an area hospital...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect Wanted for Kidnapping, False Imprisonment, and Stalking of a Juvenile. On September 13, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Brusly Police Department in Louisiana reported that they are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christopher Taplin. According...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.”. The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper...
Baton Rouge Magnet High student charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting threat on social media, school officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Magnet High School sent an alert to parents on Wednesday, Sept. 14, letting them know a student has been arrested and charged with terrorizing after allegedly posting a threat on social media. School officials said the security staff notified law enforcement they had...
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting in Scotlandville area, no injuries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials responded to a reported shooting in the Scotlandville area Wednesday (September 14). It was around 1:45 p.m. when the incident was reported in the 2700 block of Blount Road near Veterans Memorial Boulevard and officials confirmed that no one was injured. BRProud will...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AROUND THE STATE: Marshals recover 14 missing/endangered children, arrest eight in operation
The New Orleans area U.S. Marshals announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children and eight arrests during a months-long operation. The marshals' Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation “Summer Knights” was conducted in the New Orleans area from April 30 through Aug. 31.
theadvocate.com
In Baton Rouge park shooting, he tried saving victim's life: 'He was taking his last breath'
When shots rang out in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge park on Tuesday afternoon, a man who lives nearby said he rushed to the scene, stripped off his shirt and pressed it to the 24-year-old victim's heaving, bleeding chest. "He was gasping for air, taking his last breath,"...
brproud.com
APSO searching for Gonzales Lowe’s robbery suspects
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people who deputies believe are connected to a robbery in Gonzales. According to the sheriff’s office, the two subjects pictured below were involved in a shopping incident at Lowe’s. If anyone has information relating to this incident, contact the sheriff’s office anonymously by calling (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411.
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
SUNSHINE, La. (BRPROUD) – Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was initiated on June 25 after detectives received “a complaint of sexual abuse upon a 12-year-old child,” according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
wbrz.com
Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him
BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.
myarklamiss.com
Detectives: Inmate suffers deadly overdose after taking drugs smuggled into EBR Parish Prison via electric toothbrush
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a 41-year-old inmate at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison died as a result of an overdose earlier this month. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBSO), Keith Rushing was one of two inmates who were found suffering from an overdose last Wednesday (September 7).
brproud.com
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD looks for woman allegedly connected to battery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman who could be involved in an on-campus battery. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, detectives believe the pictured woman is connected to a battery that occurred Saturday, Sept. 10, in McVoy Hall on LSU’s campus.
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court
theadvocate.com
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
wbrz.com
Days after pregnant woman was shot in BR, police arrest her girlfriend for domestic violence
BATON ROUGE - A woman was booked Wednesday after she allegedly shot her pregnant girlfriend during a fight earlier this week. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that the 23-year-old...
