ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Refinery29

A Week In Rosebery, Sydney, As A Senior Consultant On A $156,000 Income

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Refinery29

Money Diary: A Tech Consultant In London On 60.5k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I’m a 25-year-old tech consultant, working...
EDUCATION
Refinery29

Refinery29 Australia

Refinery29 Australia is the leading publication focused on women and underrepresented voices. Through a wide spectrum of stories, original video programming and shareable social content, we celebrate and challenge the world we live in now — and reflect the one we are all shaping for tomorrow. We’re looking for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

A Week In West Hartford, CT, On A $55,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a research analyst who makes $55,000 per year and spends some of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Refinery29

The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships

When Danielle*, 32, moved in with her then-partner Michael in 2019, they had only been dating for five months. She had just got back to London after living abroad and she wasn’t making much money as a nanny. Michael was also struggling on a low publishing salary and so it seemed like there was only one housing option that made sense: Danielle should move into Michael’s shared house.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy