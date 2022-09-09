ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Sues 'Nosey Heaux' for Calling Her a 'Cokehead'

10:23 AM PT -- Nicki just tweeted about the lawsuit, making it clear she isn't playing around ... and will take over the blogs talking smack. Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won't put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her ... and now she's filed a lawsuit.
Selma Blair, Ex-Boyfriend Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other

Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend have dropped the civil restraining orders they have against each other, but Selma is still cooperating with prosecutors in the criminal case against ex Ron Carlson. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Selma and Ron each dismissed their civil restraining orders against each...
Jeana Keough From 'RHOC' 'Memba Her?

American TV personality and realtor Jeana Keough was 50 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's first 'Housewives' franchise, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006. Joining Jeana in the dramatic series included her neighbor and friend Vicki Gunvalson as the insurance company owner and queen...
