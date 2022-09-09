Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Sues 'Nosey Heaux' for Calling Her a 'Cokehead'
10:23 AM PT -- Nicki just tweeted about the lawsuit, making it clear she isn't playing around ... and will take over the blogs talking smack. Nicki Minaj is making one thing VERY clear, she and her legal team won't put up with social media accounts making wild statements about her ... and now she's filed a lawsuit.
Selma Blair, Ex-Boyfriend Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other
Selma Blair and her ex-boyfriend have dropped the civil restraining orders they have against each other, but Selma is still cooperating with prosecutors in the criminal case against ex Ron Carlson. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Selma and Ron each dismissed their civil restraining orders against each...
Tabloid Honcho Gets Restraining Order Against Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas
12:11 PM PT -- 9/14 -- Thomas tells us he wasn't aware there was a hearing, and that's why he missed it. The tabloid owner who claims Thomas Markle is out to kill him just got two years of court-ordered protection from Meghan Markle's father. According to new legal docs,...
Jeana Keough From 'RHOC' 'Memba Her?
American TV personality and realtor Jeana Keough was 50 years old when she made her debut on Bravo's first 'Housewives' franchise, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006. Joining Jeana in the dramatic series included her neighbor and friend Vicki Gunvalson as the insurance company owner and queen...
Scooter Braun Gets $65 Million Home, Private Jet, Artwork in Divorce
Scooter Braun -- the man behind the careers of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and more -- has made out nicely in his divorce, retaining untold millions in real estate, artwork, investments and even a private jet ... but he's also gotta shell out $20 million to his ex. We've obtained...
