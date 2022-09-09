Read full article on original website
Police want help identifying vehicle allegedly used in trailer thefts
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for identification of the photographed 1999-2006 GMC Yukon. EPD says the vehicle has been involved in multiple trailer thefts and may have ties to Kentucky. Officers say trailers have been stolen during the day and night. Police say the suspect is a male that is […]
wevv.com
Man accused of attempting to walk away from scene of DUI crash in Evansville
An Evansville man was arrested Tuesday evening after police say he tried to leave the scene of a DUI crash with injuries. Evansville Police Department officers were called to a crash with injuries in the area of Franklin Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were on...
No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
wevv.com
EPD: Two arrested on neglect, drug charges after guns and fentanyl found in home with 3 kids
Two people are facing multiple drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they seized guns, drugs, and cash from a home where three kids were living. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they saw 34-year-old Brandon Artis and 33-year-old Schreka Simpson in a truck at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. According to police, Artis is a known serious violent felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
wevv.com
Police looking for 3 suspects in overnight Evansville shooting
One person is recovering in a local hospital after being shot on the city's near west side. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Maryland Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. EPD says a witness had called 911 and said they heard a loud yelling followed by at least one gunshot.
wevv.com
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping at Evansville Dollar General on Monday
Police in Evansville, Indiana, are providing new details on two recent investigations where attempted kidnappings were reported. EPD says the most recent investigation started on Monday afternoon around 6 p.m., when officers were called to Dollar General store near Boeke Road and Adams Avenue. A 911 caller told dispatchers that...
wevv.com
Evansville man accused of striking victim with baseball bat
Evansville Police are investigating a battery report that occurred in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue Tuesday. Police say 39-year-old Avion Dez Lamar Drake faces a felony charge for allegedly striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat. The victim stated he was laying in bed when he heard...
14news.com
Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
Police looking for suspects after early morning shooting in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday. The Evansville Police Department says around 2 a.m. this morning officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Maryland Street for shots fired. Officers say a witness called and stated they heard loud yelling and then heard […]
wevv.com
Trial date set for Vanderburgh County murder suspect
A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is set to stand trial. On Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville appeared for a court hearing, where his jury trial date was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023. Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after...
wevv.com
Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting on East Illinois Street in Evansville
A woman was sent to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting that happened on East Illinois Street on Monday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department said that officers were sent to a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday after a woman was reportedly shot.
wevv.com
Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street
Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
wevv.com
Evansville attempted kidnapping suspect believed to have ties to Dubois County, authorities say
An attempted kidnapping suspect in a case out of Evansville, Indiana, is believed to be connected to Dubois County, according to authorities. We first told you about the attempted kidnapping case in Evansville on Friday, after a woman called 911 and said that a man armed with a gun tried to abduct her.
City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
14news.com
Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges. Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed. Instead, Watt...
wevv.com
Santa Claus Police Department Officers, Indiana State Trooper honored for heroic actions
Santa Claus Police Officers Logan Musgrave and Keegan Kennedy, along with Indiana State Police Master Trooper Trey Lytton, were each presented with an award for their selfless actions taken on August 22. Around 3 o’clock that afternoon, officers and other first responders were dispatched to the lake in Christmas Lake...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting
An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
spencercountyonline.com
Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview
On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
14news.com
EPD investigating two home break-ins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
