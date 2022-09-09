ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEHT/WTVW

No arrest made after attempted kidnapping in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says the lack of evidence has prevented them from arresting or charging an attempted kidnapping suspect. The night of September 8, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of W. Louisiana Street for an attempted kidnapping. According to a police document, a ‘newer red 4-door passenger car’ […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Two arrested on neglect, drug charges after guns and fentanyl found in home with 3 kids

Two people are facing multiple drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they seized guns, drugs, and cash from a home where three kids were living. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they saw 34-year-old Brandon Artis and 33-year-old Schreka Simpson in a truck at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. According to police, Artis is a known serious violent felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Police looking for 3 suspects in overnight Evansville shooting

One person is recovering in a local hospital after being shot on the city's near west side. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of West Maryland Street and North 2nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a shooting was reported in the area. EPD says a witness had called 911 and said they heard a loud yelling followed by at least one gunshot.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of striking victim with baseball bat

Evansville Police are investigating a battery report that occurred in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue Tuesday. Police say 39-year-old Avion Dez Lamar Drake faces a felony charge for allegedly striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat. The victim stated he was laying in bed when he heard...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Affidavit: Evansville woman pulled over with large amount of meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a dealing charge after authorities say they conducted controlled buys from the suspect. Officials with the DEA and the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they began investigating 38-year-old Chelsea Poiles in August. They say they conducted a control buy from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Police looking for suspects after early morning shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for several suspects following an early morning shooting Wednesday. The Evansville Police Department says around 2 a.m. this morning officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Maryland Street for shots fired. Officers say a witness called and stated they heard loud yelling and then heard […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Trial date set for Vanderburgh County murder suspect

A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, is set to stand trial. On Tuesday morning, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. of Evansville appeared for a court hearing, where his jury trial date was scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023. Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police respond to shooting incident on East Illinois Street

Officers with the Evansville Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting incident on Monday afternoon. According to EPD, officers are investigating a shots-fired incident at a home in the area of East Illinois Street and North Harlan Avenue. The call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City denies negligence for deaths of 2 babies, father

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite the city of Evansville agreeing to pay out a substantial settlement to the survivor of a deadly car crash, the city is denying they had anything to do with it. Five years ago, 2-year-old Princess Carter and 7-month-old Prince Carter passed away in the accident on Linwood and Monroe avenues, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville man now indicted by feds after fentanyl death of toddler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man who had been facing a local murder charge after the death of a toddler is now facing federal charges. Court records show the Vanderburgh County murder case against Arcinial Watt, that was moved Daviess County, then to Hamilton County, has been dismissed. Instead, Watt...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting

An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
VINCENNES, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Evansville man arrested following traffic stop near Grandview

On the evening of Sunday, September 4, at approximately 4:03 p.m., Spencer County Deputy Jason Littrell was on patrol in the Grandview area on SR 66. Deputy Littrell observed a vehicle driving on Forsythe Street and made a traffic stop due to an infraction he observed. Deputy Littrell approached the...
GRANDVIEW, IN
14news.com

EPD investigating two home break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating two burglaries they say happened on Saturday. According to a media report, a suspect broke into a home on the 900 block of West Tennessee Street. They say the suspect took several items including a riding lawn mower from the...
EVANSVILLE, IN

