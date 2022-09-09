Two people are facing multiple drug dealing and neglect charges in Evansville after police say they seized guns, drugs, and cash from a home where three kids were living. Investigators with the Evansville Police Department say they saw 34-year-old Brandon Artis and 33-year-old Schreka Simpson in a truck at the Rural King on Morgan Avenue in late August. According to police, Artis is a known serious violent felon with previous convictions for armed robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO