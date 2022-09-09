ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KSLTV

Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
BRIAN HEAD, UT
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
Axios Salt Lake City

Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves

So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Southern Utah prepares for potential flash floods

UTAH (ABC4) – With stormy conditions in Southern Utah, businesses prepared for more rain and potential flooding as officials issued safety messages.   Zion National Park officials alerted visitors of a flash flood warning Wednesday.  “Try and avoid putting yourself in a position where there may be a flash flood, knowing what the forecast is […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?

SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cooler and wetter week ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south

SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
ENVIRONMENT
upr.org

Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures

All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes

PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
sweetwaternow.com

Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir

DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
OREM, UT

