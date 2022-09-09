Read full article on original website
Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast
St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
Three Utah drives to see colorful fall leaves
So you want to see the mountains adorned in autumn foliage, but you're worried about the traffic jams up Big Cottonwood Canyon. Good news: Trees grow on pretty much all of our mountains.Here are three of our favorite fall color drives:The Wasatch Back Autumn forests carpet the mountains northeast of the Alpine Loop. Details: Start in Midway and take Cascade Springs Drive to the springs. Then take Forest Road 114 east to State Road 92 (the Alpine Loop) south and take Provo Canyon to the Utah Valley. The range of habitats and colors on this route is extraordinary. Emigration Canyon...
Southern Utah prepares for potential flash floods
UTAH (ABC4) – With stormy conditions in Southern Utah, businesses prepared for more rain and potential flooding as officials issued safety messages. Zion National Park officials alerted visitors of a flash flood warning Wednesday. “Try and avoid putting yourself in a position where there may be a flash flood, knowing what the forecast is […]
Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving
UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
Storms return to Utah after hot, smoky stretch. How much rain will the state receive?
SALT LAKE CITY — September has already been one for the record books. Salt Lake City's six hottest September days dating back to 1874 were set in the first week of the month, while a seventh day also matched the previous record of 100 degrees. Many new daily and all-time monthly heat records were also set in other parts of the state, as a part of a massive regional heat wave.
Cooler and wetter week ahead
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Last Monday we were all wondering how long the heat wave would continue and if fall was ever truly going to make an appearance. One week later, we’ll be talking about much cooler weather and the good chance we have for some excellent moisture. Typical Utah. Things will start […]
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flash floods
While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.
Heavy rain coming to northern Utah, flash flooding probable in the south
SALT LAKE CITY –Remnants from Tropical Storm Kay are making their way through for the next few days, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to Utah. The Wasatch Front is expected to see a lot of rain through Friday, according to KSL Meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “By [this] afternoon, we’re dealing...
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
What is the biggest wildfire burning in the U.S.? How many people have died fighting wildfires in the U.S. this year? How many acres have burned? How are fires impacting air quality? Here’s a breakdown, including updates on the Halfway Hill Fire in Utah, the Oak Fire in California and the Moose Fire in Idaho.
Utah trees’ leaves dying early due to high temperatures
All throughout Utah, residents have noticed trees looking like they’re turning over for the fall season, but that isn’t the case. Instead, the falling leaves are the result of high temperatures, having been dying early due to extreme heat. Shaun Moser, garden manager at Conservation Garden Park in...
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes
PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Remains of tropical storm bringing probable flooding to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following the days on end of the hottest temperatures on record for Utah, the remnants of a tropical storm are bringing rains back to the state. And with those rains come flood risks. Utah's summer has included multiple floods that spanned the state, including...
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
Body of Utah Man Recovered at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY — The body of a man who may have drowned was recovered from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir in Daggett County over the weekend. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey reports that the man went underwater around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday in the Horseshoe Canyon area and never resurfaced.
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
